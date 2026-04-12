Tottenham confirmed lineup vs. Sunderland: Roberto De Zerbi's first XI revealed as Lucas Bergvall starts

By Ben Knapton | 12 Apr 2026 12:49 , Last updated: 12 Apr 2026 13:00

Roberto De Zerbi has named his first Tottenham Hotspur lineup to take on Sunderland in Sunday's Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light.

The Italian has made a total of five changes to Igor Tudor's final XI in the 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest before the international break, and his attacking selection is particularly intriguing.

Indeed, De Zerbi has gone with three recognised centre-forwards in Richarlison, Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke, the former two of whom will likely feature out wide.

Kolo Muani comes into the XI at the expense of Mathys Tel, who drops to the bench after an injury scare on international duty, while Xavi Simons also has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Djed Spence, Kevin Danso, Pape Sarr and Guglielmo Vicario - out following hernia surgery - have also lost their places in the XI, as Destiny Udogie, Lucas Bergvall, Conor Gallagher and Antonin Kinsky come in.

Gallagher and Bergvall could comprise part of a three-man midfield with Archie Gray in a 4-3-3, or the latter could function at right-back, with Porro playing a more advanced role in a 4-4-2 shape.

Sunderland make four changes for Tottenham Premier League clash

© Iconsport / SUSA

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has also rung the changes despite masterminding a 2-1 Tyne-Wear derby triumph over Newcastle United last time out, making four alterations in total.

Enzo Le Fee has been promoted back to the first XI, but in place of Chemsdine Talbi rather than Chris Rigg, as the 18-year-old starts alongside Brian Brobbey in attack once more.

Le Bris has made a further three changes in defence, as first-choice goalkeeper Robin Roefs - back from a hamstring injury - returns over Melker Ellborg as the last line of defence.

Nordi Mukiele and Reinildo Mandava are also preferred to Trai Hume and Lutsharel Geertruida out wide, but Daniel Ballard (hamstring) does not make the squad.

Spurs will rise above West Ham United and climb out of the Premier League relegation zone with all three points against Sunderland, who in turn could overtake both Fulham and Bournemouth to break into the top half with a victory.

Tottenham lineup: Kinsky; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gray, Bergvall, Gallagher; Kolo Muani, Solanke, Richarlison

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Danso, Palhinha, Simons, Bissouma, Tel, Spence, Sarr

Sunderland lineup: Roefs; Mukiele, Alderete, O'Nien, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka, Diarra; Le Fee, Brobbey, Rigg

Subs: Ellborg, Hume, Geertruida, Cirkin, J. Jones, H. Jones, Talbi, Mayenda, Isidor