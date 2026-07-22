Preview: FC Twente vs Ferencvaros - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 22 Jul 2026 02:48 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 02:48

The Eredivisie's FC Twente will begin their Europa League campaign on Thursday, when they welcome Hungary's Ferencvaros to De Grolsch Veste for the first leg of their second qualifying round tie.

The Tukkers will be confident after their strong pre-season so far, while the Greens will feel the same following three straight wins ahead of kick off.

Match preview

John van den Brom's Twente reached this stage by finishing fourth in the Dutch top flight last term, bouncing back after missing out on European football in 2025-26.

The Tukkers last appeared in UEFA competition in 2024-25, when they commendably reached the knockout phase playoffs, eventually being eliminated 6-4 on aggregate by Bodo/Glimt after extra time.

Hoping to kickstart another strong continental run for 2026-27, Van den Bom's side will take heart from the three wins they have racked up in preparation, as well as the fact they have lost just one of their five pre-season outings so far.

On Saturday, Twente played two friendlies against Belgian club Gent, drawing 2-2 before going on to lose the second 2-0.

While the results were less than impressive, the Tukkers will be happy that former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst was able to score just seven minutes into his unofficial debut during the stalemate.

Fans are sure to be pleased with the 33-year-old's inclusion in the squad for this tie, and his presence will give supporters optimism, along with their team's excellent home record, which features only two home losses since October 2025.

© Imago / Aleksandar Djorovic

Meanwhile, Ferencvaros have appeared in the group stage or league phase of a UEFA competition every season since 2019-20, but it remains to be seen whether new manager Balazs Borbely can take them through the qualifiers this summer.

Borbely - who was formerly a coach in the club's youth setup - took the reins in the Greens' dugout on June 1, replacing Robbie Keane following a trophy-laden 16 months in Hungary for the Irish icon.

Thursday's first leg represents the 46-year-old's first competitive fixture in charge of Ferencvaros, though he has yet to taste defeat during his four pre-season outings to date.

That stretch features one draw and three wins, including a notable 1-0 victory over Europa League regulars Qarabag FK, who reached knockout phase playoffs in the Champions League last term.

Ferencvaros will be aware of the threat posed by Thursday's opponents, but fans would be forgiven for feeling cautiously optimistic due to a combination of Borbely's strong start, and the fact that that the visitors have won three of their four most recent away games, losing just one of their last five.

FC Twente friendlies form:

W

W

W

D

L

Ferencvaros Europa League form:

W

W

Ferencvaros friendlies form:

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Wart Brinkerhof, MTB-Photo, Alamy Live News

Twente will likely be without goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall and centre-back Mees Hilgers on Thursday, as the pair recover from respective abdominal and cruciate ligament injuries.

In their absence, Stav Lemkin and Robin Propper should start at centre-half in front of shot-stopper Issam El Maach, though there is a chance that Unnerstall could pass a late fitness test to be available.

At the opposite end of the pitch, new arrival Wout Weghorst will be ready to lead the line, supplied by an attacking trio of Daan Rots, Kristian Hlynsson and Sondre Orjasaeter.

As for Ferencvaros, they are missing winger Daniel Arzani, who returned from his loan at Melbourne City carrying a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old forward is close to making a comeback, though this week's first leg is likely to come too soon for him, so expect to see Kristoffer Zachariassen and Yusuf Bamidele supporting striker Lenny Joseph up top.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

El Maach; Van Rooij, Lemkin, Propper, Adelgaard; Kjolo, Van den Belt; Rots, Hlynsson, Orjasaeter; Weghorst

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Dibusz; Osvath, Gomez, Raemaekers, Cadu; Kanichowski, Keita, Corbu; Zachariassen, Joseph, Bamidele

We say: FC Twente 1-1 Ferencvaros

Twente have been especially resilient on home turf in 2026, and even if they fail to win, they will be expecting to go into the second leg on even terms.

There are questions about Ferencvaros given their new manager is making his competitive debut with the club, but the extensive Europa League experience in the squad will surely help the visitors in a tough away clash.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.