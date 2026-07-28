Barcelona transfer news: Eli Junior Kroupi 'decision made' by La Liga champions

By Darren Plant | 28 Jul 2026 15:08

Barcelona have reportedly taken the decision to withdraw from the race to sign Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi.

The Catalan giants are in the market for a new attacker, it having been well-documented that they have been chasing Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.

However, being continually rebuffed by the hierarchy of one of their fierce rivals has led to the club having to assess alternatives.

Junior Kroupi's performances during his first season with Bournemouth have naturally led to widespread interest in his signature.

Nevertheless, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there will be no further developments this summer.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Barcelona listen to Bournemouth response

The report claims that Barcelona will not be progressing with their previous efforts to sign Kroupi.

Bournemouth, as has been the case all summer, have retained a stance that the French prospect is not for sale at any price.

That has remained the case even when there have been suggestions of £80m offers being made for the 20-year-old.

Junior Kroupi contributed 13 goals from 33 appearances in the Premier League during 2025-26, helping the Cherries secure Europa League football for the first time in their history.

He still has four years left on his contract.

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What next for Barcelona?

Despite the frustration that comes with missing out on transfer targets, Barcelona do not have to be in any rush to add another fresh face to their attack.

Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi have already been signed from Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

They have effectively replaced Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski in Hansi Flick's squad.

That said, the expectation is that at least one more attacker will arrive at Camp Nou before the end of the summer transfer window.