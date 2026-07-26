Preview: Crystal Palace vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 26 Jul 2026 23:03

Two new managers will step up their preparations for 2026-27 on Tuesday, when Premier League side Crystal Palace face Ligue 1's Lens at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Group A of the Como Cup pre-season friendly tournament.

The Eagles are hoping to prove their loss last time out was a one-off, while Les Sang et Or are aiming to maintain their summer unbeaten streak.

Match preview

Palace waved goodbye to former manager Oliver Glasner at the end of 2025-26, a season which saw the South London club lift their first-ever European trophy when they clinched the Conference League crown in May.

With that in mind, Pierre Sage has a lot to live up to as Glasner's replacement, but he enjoyed a strong campaign of his own last term.

Tuesday's friendly will see the 47-year-old reunite with his former side almost immediately after departing, though the French club will have fond memories of the boss, who guided them to triumph in the Coupe de France, as well as a second-place finish in Ligue 1.

Palace come into this clash on the back of a disappointing 3-0 defeat against League One Bromley on Saturday, a game that saw them concede three times in a dire second half display.

While results are not important in pre-season, the Eagles will be desperate to put their poor performance firmly in the past, and victory in the Como Cup gives them the chance to do so.

This friendly tournament will see Sage's men play two 45-minute matches on Tuesday evening to decide their placement in Group A, before a full 90-minute game against the corresponding-ranked team from Group B later in the week.

© Iconsport / Federico Pestellini

Meanwhile, Lens appointed former Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Dino Toppmoller to replace Sage, and the German will be hoping to build confidence in his tenure during the Como Cup.

Les Sang et Or beat Boulogne 4-1 in their first pre-season outing on July 18, a clash that was won by a two-minute second-half brace from 16-year-old midfielder Mezian Soares, and a late sealer by veteran Florian Sotoca.

However, while fans were hoping for more of the same on Saturday, they saw Toppmoller's side held to a 2-2 draw by middling Belgian opponents Charleroi.

A showdown with Palace - albeit in truncated form - represents the toughest test yet for Lens under their new manager, who will be readying his squad for a foray into the Champions League next term.

One thing that Toppmoller will be looking out for is his team's ability to keep the Eagles at bay over 45 minutes, considering that Lens have conceded in the first half of both of their pre-season friendlies so far.

Crystal Palace friendlies form:

W

L

Lens friendlies form:

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Crystal Palace have a largely fit squad to choose from on Tuesday, now that striker Eddie Nketiah has returned from the strain that kept him out for the second half of 2025-26.

Likewise, defensive midfielder Cheick Doucoure has made a comeback in pre-season, having last featured for the senior side all the way back in January 2025, when he suffered a complex knee injury.

The Eagles will avoid rushing the duo into full participation, but considering this clash will last just 45 minutes, Doucoure could start in the centre of the park alongside Will Hughes, while Nketiah leads the line, supported by Romain Esse and Brennan Johnson from out wide.

Elsewhere, 20-year-old right-back Caleb Kporha is sidelined with a back issue, though Danny Imray should be on hand to start instead.

As for Lens, they will be missing centre-back Nidal Celik, who is in the early stages of his recovery from a meniscus injury he suffered in June.

In his absence, expect to see Kyllian Antonio, Ismaelo Ganiou and Maik Nawrocki operate at the heart of Topmoller's defence, flanked by wing-backs Ruben Aguilar and Michal Skoras in front of goalkeeper Mathieu Gorgelin.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Canvot, Walker-Smith, Adaramola; Imray, Doucoure, Hughes, Mitchell; Esse, Nketiah, Johnson

Lens possible starting lineup:

Gorgelin; Antonio, Ganiou, Nawrocki; Aguilar, Sotoca, Sangare, Skoras; Thuavin, Edouard; Sima

We say: Crystal Palace 1-2 Lens

Palace will be expecting to deliver a strong performance after their lacklustre showing against Bromley, but Lens are a formidable opponent that should not be underestimated.

The French side have yet to keep a clean sheet in pre-season, and are likely to concede once again despite the match being just 45 minutes long.