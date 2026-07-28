Preview: Bragantino vs Sporting Cristal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 28 Jul 2026 16:24

Bragantino and Sporting Cristal meet at the Estadio Municipal Cicero de Souza Marques on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana knockout playoff, with a place in the last 16 against Atletico Mineiro at stake.

The first meeting in Lima ended goalless, leaving the tie finely balanced, but the Braga Boys return home with the advantage of fresher legs after heavily rotating their squad at the weekend, while Los Cerveceros arrive after another demanding domestic fixture.

Match preview

Bragantino produced a disciplined display in Peru to secure a goalless draw despite coming under sustained pressure during the opening stages, with goalkeeper Cleiton forced into a string of important saves before the Brazilian side gradually settled into the contest and finished the stronger of the two teams.

Vagner Mancini's men nearly stole a first-leg victory when Matheus Fernandes struck the woodwork, while Isidro Pitta led the line impressively with four attempts on goal and consistently troubled the Cristal defence.

The Brazilian outfit also managed their preparations carefully by resting virtually their entire first-choice side in the weekend's goalless Brasileirao draw against Coritiba, ensuring their key players are fresh for one of the club's biggest continental fixtures of the season.

Home form in the competition has been encouraging, as Bragantino demolished Blooming 6-0 during the group stage and have generally controlled matches on their own ground, although their 1-1 draw against Coquimbo Unido showed they still need to be more clinical when dominating possession.

© Imago

Sporting Cristal, meanwhile, will feel they missed an opportunity to take an advantage back to Brazil after creating the better chances in Lima.

Roberto Mosquera's side pressed aggressively throughout the opening hour, but their inability to convert opportunities has left them needing a positive result away from home.

The Peruvians followed that first-leg draw with a demanding away trip to Melgar, suffering a 2-1 defeat in Arequipa, meaning several regular starters have played two physically taxing matches within a matter of days.

Cristal's away record in continental competition also raises concerns, having lost all three away matches during this season's Copa Libertadores group stage and have struggled to reproduce their domestic attacking fluency outside Peru.

Bragantino Copa Sudamericana form:

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Bragantino form (all competitions):

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Sporting Cristal Copa Sudamericana form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Bragantino will be without Fernando after the forward was sent off in stoppage time of the first leg following a VAR review for violent conduct.

Vanderlan remains unavailable with a knee ligament injury, while defender Gustavo Marques is a doubt after picking up an adductor problem against Coritiba.

There is better news elsewhere for Mancini, as Agustin Sant'Anna and Fabinho return after serving domestic suspensions, with Sant'Anna expected to reclaim his place at right-back, while Pitta should once again spearhead the attack after leading the line well in Peru.

Sporting Cristal are still sweating over the fitness of Juan Manuel Cuesta, who missed both the first leg and the weekend defeat to Melgar because of a foot injury.

Leandro Sosa returned from a muscle injury recently but was rested at the weekend and will be assessed before kickoff, while Juan Cruz Gonzalez is ready to deputise if required.

Renato Solis and Christofer Gonzales remain unavailable through injury, but veteran striker Hernan Barcos is expected to lead the attack, although Irven Avila is pushing for a starting place after scoring in the league defeat to Melgar.

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Cleiton; Sant'Anna, Pedro Henrique, Guzman Rodriguez, Caue Nascimento; Gabriel, Matheus Fernandes, Gustavinho; Marcelinho, Isidro Pitta, Henry Mosquera

Sporting Cristal possible starting lineup:

Diego Enriquez; Leandro Sosa, Miguel Araujo, Rafael Lutiger, Cristiano da Silva; Martin Tavara, Ian Wisdom, Yoshimar Yotun; Santiago Gonzalez, Hernan Barcos, Maxloren Castro

We say: Bragantino 1-0 Sporting Cristal

The tie remains delicately poised after the first leg, but Bragantino appear to hold several important advantages heading into the return fixture.

Their decision to rotate heavily before this match should leave them physically sharper than a Sporting Cristal side that has endured another demanding away trip, while home support and their generally strong performances in Braganca Paulista could prove decisive.

Cristal have shown they possess enough attacking quality to cause problems, but their poor away record in continental competition suggests Bragantino can edge a tight encounter and secure qualification with a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.