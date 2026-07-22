Preview: Sporting Cristal vs Bragantino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 22 Jul 2026 06:36 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 06:36

Sporting Cristal and Bragantino will meet in an official match for the first time in history when they face off at the Estadio Nacional in Lima in the first leg of the Copa Sul-Americana playoffs on Thursday.

The Brazilian outfit reached this stage after finishing second in Group H with 10 points, while Sporting Cristal dropped down from the Copa Libertadores after finishing third in Group F with six points, behind Cerro Porteno and Palmeiras.

Match preview

The numbers suggest a balanced first leg, although Bragantino appear to hold the edge in attacking transitions. The Brazilian side are unbeaten in their last five matches and produced a solid group-stage campaign.

Sporting Cristal head into the playoffs in the middle of a rebuilding process. The team finished only 12th in Peru’s Apertura standings, while Ze Ricardo left by mutual consent in June after 14 matches across Liga 1 and the Copa Libertadores, recording four wins, two draws and eight defeats. The task of rebuilding the squad has fallen to Roberto Mosquera, a coach with strong historical ties to the club.

Since Mosquera’s return, Cristal competed in the Peruvian League Cup during the Club World Cup break and entered the Clausura opener on the back of a five-match unbeaten run, including a 1-0 victory over Deportivo Garcilaso on July 17. The win improved the atmosphere around the club, but not enough to suggest that the problems from the first half of the season are completely behind them.

In the Copa Libertadores, they finished third in Group F with six points, recording two wins and four defeats. The team made a competitive start, defeating Cerro Porteno and Junior Barranquilla in Lima and even topping the group after three rounds, but faded during the second half of the campaign and ultimately secured only a place in the Copa Sul-Americana playoffs.

During the Libertadores group stage, Cristal lost all three away matches, highlighting their difficulties in protecting their own penalty area and coping with sustained opposition pressure. Even when they competed well offensively against Palmeiras and Junior Barranquilla, they were unable to hold onto positive results, a sharp contrast to their more consistent performances in Lima.

© Imago / IMAGO / Latin Sport Images

Bragantino, by comparison, represent the opposite scenario, one built on continuity. The Club World Cup break allowed the squad to focus on physical preparation and tactical adjustments, strengthening the foundations of a team that had already been enjoying an excellent run of form.

The Brazilian side resumed their Serie A campaign with a 1-1 draw against Fluminense at the Maracana. Eduardo Sasha opened the scoring, but Bragantino conceded an equaliser with the final kick of the match after playing much of the second half with 10 men. Even so, they completed the first half of the league season in fourth place with nine wins, three draws and seven defeats.

Massa Bruta are unbeaten in their last five matches, a run that includes a 3-0 victory over Vasco at Sao Januario and a win against Carabobo that secured second place in Group H and qualification for the playoffs. Following the draw against Fluminense, manager Vagner Mancini praised the team’s organisation and intensity, indicating that he is unlikely to make significant changes to his starting lineup for the trip to Lima.

In the Copa Sul-Americana, Bragantino finished second in Group H with 10 points from three wins, one draw and two defeats. Their campaign featured some inconsistency, beginning with a defeat to Carabobo and only being secured in the final round with victory over the same opponent in Braganca Paulista. However, it also included standout performances, including a 6-0 win over Blooming and an away draw against River Plate.

This will be only Bragantino’s second appearance in the Copa Sul-Americana playoffs since the current format was introduced. In 2024, the club eliminated Barcelona de Guayaquil at this stage, while in 2021 they reached the final before losing to Athletico Paranaense in Montevideo. It is a recent record of continental competitiveness that Sporting Cristal, despite their Libertadores tradition, cannot currently match.

Sporting Cristal form (all competitions):

L

D

W

W

W

W

Bragantino Copa Sudamericana form:

L

W

L

W

D

W

Bragantino form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Sporting Cristal strengthened their attack during the break by signing three new players. Hernan Barcos brings experience as a target forward capable of holding up play and occupying defenders, Juan Manuel Cuesta adds pace, while Michael Hoyos offers versatility, being able to play either out wide or close to the center-forward. All three are available for the Copa Sul-Americana.

On the other hand, 20-year-old centre-back Alejandro Posito has been loaned to FC Cajamarca until the end of the season. Gustavo Cazonatti, one of the squad’s key defensive midfielders, has been transferred to Mirassol, leaving Ian Wisdom expected to take on greater responsibility shielding the back line. Felipe Vizeu was left out of the squad against Garcilaso and is negotiating the termination of his contract, although Roberto Mosquera has yet to officially confirm his departure.

At Bragantino, the biggest boost comes from the medical department as several players return. Juninho Capixaba is back after serving a suspension in the Brazilian league, Gabriel has recovered from a calf injury and has been cleared to travel, while Isidro Pitta has returned from the World Cup and is available to Vagner Mancini as an attacking option.

However, Vanderlan remains sidelined with a knee ligament injury, while Davi Gomes continues to recover from anterior cruciate ligament surgery. Neither player is expected to return in time for this tie.

Sporting Cristal possible starting lineup:

Enriquez; Sosa, Araujo, Lutiger, Da Silva; Wisdom, Tavara, Yotun; Castro, Avila, Barcos

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Sant’Anna, Vinicius, Marques, Capixaba; Ramires, Rodriguinho, Herrera; Barbosa, Fernando Sasha

We say: Sporting Cristal 1-2 Bragantino

Bragantino hold a slight advantage over the two-legged tie, although they may not dominate the first leg. The Brazilian side arrive with greater match sharpness, have kept the core of their squad together during the break and possess a style capable of punishing opponents who overcommit while trying to control possession.

Sporting Cristal, however, have enough quality at home to dominate possession and threaten from set pieces, supporting the possibility of the hosts finding the net and strengthening the case for both teams to score. Even so, Bragantino’s greater international experience could prove decisive in what is expected to be a tight contest settled by attacking transitions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.