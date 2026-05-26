Preview: Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 26 May 2026 17:00 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 18:56

Paraguayan giants Cerro Perteno welcome Peruvian outfit Sporting Cristal to Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Asuncion for their final group-stage fixture in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

Both teams still have something to play for in Group F, with the hosts seeking to preserve their place at the summit as the visitors still harbour aspirations of a top-two finish.

Match preview

Cerro Porteno have qualified for the knockout rounds of the Copa Libertadores for the second season running and for the fourth time in six years after accumulating 10 points across their first five group-stage fixtures.

After losing their opening game in Group F away against Sporting Cristal (1-0), Ariel Holan’s side have responded with three wins and one drawn across their next four matches, with four points collected across home and away encounters against Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras.

Last week, an early second-half strike from Pablo Vegetti proved to be the match-winner for Cerro Porteno, who not sit at the summit of Group F and know that victory on Thursday will guarantee top spot; a draw could also be enough if Palmeiras in second drop points against Atletico Junior.

The Cyclone will welcome a return to Estadio General Pablo Rojas where they are unbeaten in their last nine home games (W6 D3), most recently beating Rubio Nu 2-0 on Sunday to help the 35-time Paraguayan Division de Honor champions consolidate third place in the table. However, they remain 11 points adrift of runaway leaders Olimpia.

Sporting Cristal could join Cerro Porteno in the Copa Libertadores last 16, but they have to win on Thursday and hope that Palmeiras lose in gameweek six. Cristal could still finish second if Palmeiras draw, but they would need to beat Cerro Porteno by at least a four-goal margin to progress on goal difference.

Indeed, the 20-time Peruvian champions face an uphill battle to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since 2003-04; they have suffered 11 group-stage eliminations since then and should they remain in third position in Group F, they would enter the Copa Sudamericana knockouts.

However, a defeat could see Ze Ricardo’s side eliminated from continental football altogether if Atletico Junior leapfrog them in the group with a victory over Palmeiras.

Cristal have experienced an inconsistent run of form in recent weeks, winning just three of their last 11 games across all competitions (D3 L6), but they did end a five-match winless streak on Sunday with a much-needed 2-1 victory over ADT in the Liga 1 Apertura, leaving them 11th in the table.

Cerro Porteno Copa Libertadores form:

L

W

D

W

W

Cerro Porteno form (all competitions):

L

W

D

L

W

W

Sporting Cristal Copa Libertadores form:

W

W

L

W

L

L

Sporting Cristal form (all competitions):

D

L

D

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Latin Sport Images

Cerro Porteno winger Gabriel Aguayo recently underwent knee surgery and he is joined on the sidelines by left-back Blas Riveros and midfielder Gaston Gimenez.

Holan will likely revert to a four-at-the-back system, with Fabrizio Dominguez, Matias Perez, captain Gustavo Velazquez and Marcelo Chaparro all handed starts in defence.

Mateo Klimowicz and Jorge Morel are set to continue in advance midfield positions in behind 37-year-old striker Pablo Vegetti, who is looking to score in his third successive Cope Libertadores match.

As for Sporting Cristal, Renato Solis, Miguel Araujo, Christofer Gonzales, Santiago Gonzalez and Luis Iberico all remain in the treatment room with injuries.

Only four players have score more goals in this season’s Copa Libertadores than captain Yoshimar Yotun (three), who is expected to line up in a three-man midfield alongside Martin Tavara and Gustavo Cazonatti.

Cerro Porteno possible starting lineup:

Arias; F. Dominguez, Perez, Velazquez, Chaparro; Piris da Motta; C. Dominguez, Morel, Klimowicz, Noguera; Vegetti

Sporting Cristal possible starting lineup:

Enriquez; Sosa, Posito, Abram, Lutiger; Tavara, Cazonatti, Yotun; Castro, Avila, Gonzalez

We say: Cerro Porteno 2-1 Sporting Cristal

Sporting Cristal will back themselves to grind out victory over Cerro Porteno having already beaten them in the group stage, but the hosts will be regarded as favourites and will want to produce a strong performance to guarantee first place in Group F. With that in mind, we can see Holan’s side collecting maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.