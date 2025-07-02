Manchester United could reportedly confirm the signing of teenage defender Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno before the end of the week.

The Red Devils came to an agreement with Cerro Porteno in January over a deal for the left-back, but he did not turn 18 until April, so a switch had to wait until the summer transfer window.

Leon travelled to England earlier this week, and he has made a bold claim on his immediate future, with the teenager targeting an immediate first-team role at Old Trafford.

“Everyone thinks I’ll go out on loan, but I don’t have that mindset," Leon told reporters before flying to Manchester.

“I’m going to kill it in the pre-season, and within one or two games, I’ll already be playing with them. The feelings are indescribable. You feel so many things. The truth is, I’m very happy, very happy to be there.

“I think every player dreams of this, and I have the opportunity. Thank God for the opportunity. I think it was a bit quick too, but hey, you have to adapt quickly once you’re there. I’m already a professional.

“I’ll have to adapt a bit to the climate, the language, and all that. I have a lot of confidence in myself. I’m going to be at the top with them. Now with the faith intact that I can succeed.”

According to Manchester World, Man United are close to announcing his arrival on a five-year contract.

The report claims that Leon is expected to be involved in his new team's preparations for the 2024-25 campaign, with a final decision on his role in the senior set-up then set to be made at the end of pre-season.

Could Leon have an immediate impact at Man United?

Leon will hope to be involved against Leeds United on July 19, as Man United begin their pre-season, and he is then likely to head to the United States for their pre-season tour.

The Paraguay Under-20s international has left Cerro Porteno with a record of four goals in 33 appearances, and it would be some story if he made an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Leon has been signed for the future, with Patrick Dorgu set to start next season as the first-choice left-sided wing-back, but strong displays over the summer could mean that he is kept at Man United in 2025-26 rather than sent on loan.