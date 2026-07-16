Preview: Fluminense vs Bragantino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 16 Jul 2026 21:13 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 21:16

Fluminense host RB Bragantino on Saturday at the Maracana in round 19 of the 2026 Brasileiro.

The Rio side are looking to make home advantage count to stay firmly in the race for the top positions in the table, where they sit third with 31 points.

RB Bragantino, meanwhile, are fifth with 29 points and aiming to consolidate their strong first half of the season and remain in contention for a Libertadores spot.

Match preview

Fluminense come into this weekend’s contest as the main chasers of Flamengo and Palmeiras, keeping alive their goal of challenging for the top spots.

Since the arrival of Luis Zubeldia, the team have gained greater consistency, particularly in defensive organisation, without sacrificing attacking intensity.

The World Cup break was used to recover players, fine-tune physical aspects, and continue the work of the Argentine coach. Expectations are high regarding the arrivals of new signings Hulk and Thiago Silva.

The Tricolor closed out the first half of the season with a 1-1 draw against Cruzeiro. Across 18 rounds, Zubeldia’s men recorded nine wins, four draws, and five defeats, scoring 28 goals.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Bragantino resume the Brazilian Championship enjoying one of their best spells. Coach Vagner Mancini oversaw a run of three straight wins before the competition paused for the World Cup.

Even while balancing commitments in the Copa Sudamericana, RB Bragantino managed to maintain a high level of performance during the first half of the season.

Saturday’s visitors have picked up important points on the road throughout the current Brasileirao campaign and tend to maintain their playing identity even away from home.

In attack, Isidro Pitta remains the main reference point, leading Bragantino with four goals in the Brazilian Championship.

Lucas Barbosa is also in good form, having contributed directly to four goals. The central defensive pairing of Pedro Henrique and Alix have also impressed with their solid defensive record this season.

Fluminense Brasileiro form:

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Bragantino Brasileiro form:

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Bragantino form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / justpictures.ch

The main talking point for Fluminense fans is the potential debut of Hulk. Signed before the World Cup break, the striker participated fully in training during the hiatus and is expected to make his official debut.

Agustin Canobbio played at the World Cup for Uruguay and was granted extra rest after the team's disappointing elimination.

The forward returned to training this week, but his place in the starting line-up will depend on a late fitness assessment.

In the medical department, German Cano continues his recovery and remains unavailable for the match.

Meanwhile, Martinelli and Lucho Acosta featured in friendlies during the break, including the 6-1 win over Nova Iguacu, and are in contention to start. Full-back Guilherme Arana was rested but should be available for Friday.

RB Bragantino return to action without defender Guzman Rodriguez, who is still regaining match fitness after a knee injury.

Left-backs Juninho Capixaba (suspension) and Vanderlan (knee injury) are also ruled out, opening up space for youngster Caue.

Completing the list of absentees are midfielder Gabriel and forwards Davi Gomes and Isidro Pitta, the latter having been with Paraguay at the World Cup.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga, Jemmes, Freytes, Arana; Hercules, Martinelli; Serna, Acosta, Savarino; John Kennedy

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Sant'Anna, Vinicius, Marques, Caue; Fernandes, Ramires, Barbosa; Fernando, Herrera, Sasha

We say: Fluminense 2-1 Bragantino

Consistency has been one of Fluminense's trademarks in this Brazilian Championship. After 18 rounds, the Tricolor have recorded nine wins, four draws, and five defeats, along with 28 goals scored, a campaign that keeps them in the hunt for the top positions.

For that reason, they should have the advantage over RB Bragantino, though the visitors will not make it easy for Fluminense.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.