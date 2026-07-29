Arsenal transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 29

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jul 2026 05:35

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Wednesday, July 29!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Emirates Stadium, as head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta prepare the Gunners for their Premier League title defence.

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on July 29?

The Vinicius Junior pursuit hit a significant obstacle on July 28, with reports emerging that Real Madrid are now confident the Brazilian will remain at the Bernabeu beyond this summer, having scheduled contract talks with the 26-year-old for the end of the month.

No club-to-club approach has been made, and those inside Arsenal acknowledge that any deal would be the largest in the club's history, meaning the window for this move to happen is narrowing as July draws to a close.

The timing of Arsenal's interest is anchored in the contract situation, with Vinicius entering the final year of his deal and Real Madrid facing the prospect of losing one of football's most prominent players for nothing in 2027 should a renewal stall.

The Vinicius situation has a domestic parallel in the form of Gabriel Martinelli, who is reportedly being offered to Italian clubs by intermediaries, with Roma said to be among those made aware of the 24-year-old's potential availability for around £40m.

Martinelli's rumoured exit would create a vacancy in Arsenal's left-wing position, with the timing of any departure believed to be contingent on an incoming signing being secured first.

The more encouraging development on July 28 was movement in the Bruno Guimaraes pursuit, with Arsenal supposedly making significant progress in negotiations with Newcastle after submitting three verbal bids for the Brazil international.

Guimaraes is thought to have already agreed personal terms with Mikel Arteta's side, though Newcastle publicly deny any formal offer has arrived, with the clubs said to disagree on what constitutes an official approach given the heavy involvement of intermediaries throughout the process.

Arsenal are believed to be pushing to secure an agreement before the end of the month, with the midfielder's return from post-World Cup leave expected imminently.