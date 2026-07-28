Arsenal transfer news: Major Vinicius Junior update as 'confident' Real Madrid in way of Mikel Arteta’s Premier League plans

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jul 2026 19:21

Vinicius Junior will be staying at Real Madrid beyond this summer despite interest from Arsenal, the newest report has claimed.

Several of Europe's powerhouses have flexed their financial might this summer transfer window, though the same cannot be said of the Gunners so far.

The Londoners have attempted to reinforced their attack, but Morgan Rogers's move to Chelsea came as a significant blow.

Fans' optimism was raised when Arsenal were credibly linked with Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who has a year left on his contract.

However, Sky Sports News report that the Spanish giants have no intention of selling the Brazilian and are confident that he will extend terms beyond this summer, with there nothing to hint at the winger wanting to leave Los Blancos.

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Vinicius Junior to Arsenal: Why did Mikel Arteta target Real Madrid winger?

Arsenal's failure to land Rogers was a sizeable setback considering the Englishman was thought to be the Londoners' top target.

The Gunners quickly pivoted from Rogers to Vinicius Junior, and news that the Gunners not only held genuine interest in Vinicius Junior but could afford a deal was received positively by supporters.

Arteta's side only scored 71 goals in the Premier League last term, and it is hard to see them winning the title again unless key additions are made in attack.

While Arsenal should not be faulted for being interested in completing a deal with Real Madrid for Vinicius Junior, few players have ever been prized away from Los Blancos when at the peak of their powers.

A transfer was always going to be difficult, and some have questioned whether it was sensible for the Gunners to spend valuable time trying to sign the 26-year-old.

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Arsenal summer transfer window: Problems ahead of Premier League season

Arsenal know they will be without defender William Saliba for an extended period due to a back injury, and there are also fitness concerns regarding both Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Those three stars were arguably the three most important players at the club when they won the 2025-26 Premier League title, and losing any of the trio would be a serious worry.

Add in the fact that the Gunners' forward line has significant room for improvement, it would be fair to say that Arsenal are not in the best shape ahead of next season.