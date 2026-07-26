Arsenal transfer news: Vinicius Junior plan revealed as Mikel Arteta ready to make 'history' to sign Real Madrid winger

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Jul 2026 23:17

Arsenal are prepared to offer Vinicius Junior the biggest contract in the club’s history, the latest report has claimed.

Gunners fans have endured a painfully slow start to the summer transfer window, and the fact that Morgan Rogers opted to join Chelsea left many worried ahead of the new Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta's side are in desperate need of offensive reinforcements, especially if the likes of Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz cannot get back to their best.

News broke earlier this week of Arsenal's genuine interest in signing Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, whose contract expires at the end of 2026-27, and he would represent an incredible addition.

Though the 26-year-old would command a significant salary, The Telegraph report that Arsenal plan to make him the highest earner in the club's history, with the financial cost of a deal not said to be a problem.

© Iconsport / Danilo Fernandes, Fotoarena, Sipa USA

Vinicius Junior to Arsenal: What impact could Real Madrid winger have?

The left side of attack is arguably the weakest area in the Arsenal squad given the sale of Leandro Trossard has left Gabriel Martinelli and newcomer Christos Tzolis as the only natural options for that flank.

Tzolis is talented but arrives at the Emirates having spent the last three seasons playing in the Eredivisie and Belgian Pro League.

Martinelli was once highly regarded by many Gunners fans, but he only scored one Premier League goal last term, while he has rarely made an impact against deep defences over the past three campaigns.

Vinicius Junior would not only arrive as a proven goalscorer - has has scored 127 times for Real while providing 85 assists - but he is also entering his prime at 26, and he could be the star that Arteta needs to establish a dynasty.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior: Mikel Arteta's perfect plan?

While there is a concrete possibility that Arsenal do not sign Vinicius Junior, their plans this window look very promising.

Despite winning the title last term, the Gunners only scored 71 Premier League goals, and they must strengthen offensively if they are to retain their crown.

While Vinicius Junior is an immense talent, he would only be platformed to play at his best with a creative passer from deeper areas of the pitch, but Arsenal currently lack that profile.

The addition of Bruno Guimaraes would give Arteta an ability to consistently supply the winger, and signing both of the Brazilians would firmly cement Arsenal's status as Premier League favourites.