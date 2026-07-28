Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick learns 'significant' £70m price for Premier League Marcus Rashford replacement

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jul 2026 18:36

Manchester United have learned that Everton have an asking price of £70m for Iliman Ndiaye, the newest report has revealed.

The Red Devils will play their next pre-season friendly on August 1 against Atletico Madrid, and that game will be key in the club's preparation for their coming Premier League campaign.

Michael Carrick has understandably focused on strengthening his midfield - the additions of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos will be a welcome boost - but there are still some concerns about his forward line.

United's only natural left-winger is Marcus Rashford, but he is not the most popular figure in the fanbase, so it is no surprise to see them linked with a number of attacking options.

The club have been credited with interest in Everton forward Ndiaye in the past and The Athletic claim that Carrick's side would have to pay at least £70m to secure his services, a similar fee to the one that Barcelona paid Newcastle United for Anthony Gordon.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Iliman Ndiaye to Manchester United: The Marcus Rashford replacement?

Iliman Ndiaye has experience operating across the forward line, and his versatility could be invaluable considering United face the extra challenge of competing in the Champions League next season, and that may lead to injuries throughout the squad.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a strong campaign with Everton last term, as while a return of six goals and three assists in the Premier League does not sound especially impressive, the Toffees were one of the most redundant teams in the division in 2025-26.

ILIMAN NDIAYE'S 2025-26 (PREMIER LEAGUE) Matches: 32 Starts: 32 Goals: 6 Assists: 3 Big Chances Created: 7 Successful Dribbles per Game: 2.3

Ndiaye's quality also extends beyond goals and assists, with the Senegalese forward a capable dribbler, though he is not a renowned speedster.

However, his style complements the direct and fast nature of right-winger Bryan Mbeumo, and perhaps the two wide attackers could work well together behind striker Benjamin Sesko.

© Imago

Manchester United summer transfer window: Michael Carrick's priority?

The sale of Rashford could help fund his replacement, but it remains to be seen if a suitor would be willing to pay the winger's wages, which are expected to be significant.

While United may currently have a weakness on the left side of their attack, they are also still short in the middle of the pitch given they have just three senior options for three spots.

Adding another star in that area such as Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba would be hugely beneficial, and even if they target someone like Manu Kone instead, a midfielder must be seen as the club's priority above anything else.