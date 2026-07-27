Benjamin Sesko injury latest amid concerns surrounding Man United's absent forward

By Matt Law | 27 Jul 2026 20:21

Manchester United will reportedly have Benjamin Sesko available for the start of the new Premier League campaign.

The 23-year-old missed the end of the 2025-26 season with a shin injury which has also led to him being absent in the early stages of the team's preparations for the new campaign.

Indeed, Sesko has been missing against both Wrexham and Rosenborg, with the striker following a rehabilitation program at the club's training complex.

According to The Sun, there are no concerns surrounding the forward's long-term fitness, and he is on course to be back before the start of the 2026-27 season.

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Sesko has recently been absent due to a shin injury

The report claims that Sesko has a chance of being involved in Man United's next pre-season friendly, which comes against Atletico Madrid on August 1.

Sesko has allegedly been pencilled in to start against Paris Saint-Germain on August 8, with that game coming before friendlies against Leeds United and AC Milan.

The 20-time English champions will then begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Hull City on August 22, before finishing the month at home to Ipswich Town.

Sesko enjoyed a successful first season at Old Trafford, scoring 12 goals and registering one assist in 32 appearances in all competitions.

The Slovenia international scored 11 times and registered one assist in 30 appearances in the Premier League during his first season in English football.

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Man United could sign a new striker this summer

Man United are expected to move for a new attacker before this summer's transfer window closes for business, with a back-up for Sesko likely to be required.

Joshua Zirkzee scored an excellent solo goal against Rosenborg last time out, but the Netherlands international has struggled during his time at Old Trafford.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha can both operate through the middle, although there will be an increased fixture list next term due to the club's return to the Champions League.

Chido Obi is another option at centre-forward, but the 18-year-old is not ready for regular first-team action, and a loan move could occur before the transfer window closes.