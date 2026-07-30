Birmingham City vs. Barcelona: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Matt Law | 30 Jul 2026 09:50 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 09:51

Barcelona will continue their preparations for their new campaign with a pre-season friendly against Birmingham City at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

The Catalan outfit decided against heading to the United States or Far East for a pre-season tour and are instead in England for a training camp.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Birmingham vs. Barcelona kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 7.45pm UK time on Friday.

Where is Birmingham vs. Barcelona being played?

The pre-season contest between Birmingham and Barcelona will take place at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

The stadium has been the home of Birmingham football club since 1906.

How to watch Birmingham vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season fixture will not be available to watch on television in the UK.

Online streaming

Birmingham's official streaming service Blues+ will show the full match.

There are a number of packages available, including annual subscription and pay-per-view.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on Blues+.

What is at stake for Birmingham and Barcelona?

Birmingham have already played four times this summer, posting wins in each of those fixtures against Huddersfield Town, Solihull Moors, Burton Albion and Crewe Alexandra.

The Blues can be delighted with their pre-season to date from both a result and performance point of view, but they will now go up a few levels to tackle the La Liga champions.

Birmingham will begin their 2026-27 campaign in the EFL Cup against Swansea City on August 8.

This will be a special match for the Championship outfit, as Barcelona head to St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park with a number of first-team stars.

Barcelona beat CE Europa 4-1 in their opening pre-season clash on July 24 and are building towards the start of their 2026-27 La Liga campaign on August 23 against Elche.

> Our full preview of Birmingham vs. Barcelona can be viewed here