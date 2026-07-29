Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants 'weighing up' move for 41-goal centre-forward

By Matt Law | 29 Jul 2026 15:42 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 15:44

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis during this summer's transfer window.

The Catalan outfit have allowed Robert Lewandowski to depart Camp Nou on a free transfer, and the club are planning to bring a new forward to Camp Nou, with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez their leading target, but a deal is incredibly complicated.

According to Cadena SER, Barcelona have put together a list of alternatives, and Pavlidis is being considered as an option for Hansi Flick's team.

The 27-year-old has already been in action for Benfica this season, providing an assist in his side's 2-1 loss to St Gallen in the first leg of their second qualifying round Europa League contest.

Pavlidis has scored 60 goals and registered 20 assists in 111 matches for Benfica in all competitions, including nine goals and five assists in 22 Champions League games.

© Imago / Avant Sports

Barcelona 'considering' Pavlidis move

The Greece international made the move to Benfica from AZ Alkmaar in 2024, and he has helped his current team win two trophies.

Pavlidis has a contract with the Eagles until the summer of 2029, but the Portuguese club would find it difficult to turn down a sizeable bid from the La Liga champions.

The striker has scored 41 goals and registered 11 assists in 67 league appearances for Benfica, while his record in the Champions League would also appeal to Barcelona.

Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi is also admired, but it is understood that Barcelona are not prepared to meet the English club's asking price, which is said to be in excess of £100m.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

Atletico determined to keep hold of Alvarez

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil has insisted that Alvarez will not be leaving the capital giants during this summer's transfer window amid reports of interest from Barcelona.

The Red and Whites suggested earlier this summer that interested parties would have to pay the forward's €500m (£432m) release clause in order to sign him.

“My position is clear, the club’s position is clear. We’ve made it known to the player, his representatives, and the president of Barcelona," Gil said in a statement.

“I have absolutely no doubt that Atletico is the right place in the world for Julian, and that Julian is the perfect centre-forward for Atletico Madrid. We want to keep him.

“I recently heard the president say that the offer he made to Atlético Madrid wasn’t unlimited. My only response is that our answer is unlimited.

"We do not want to transfer him. We didn’t accept an offer of €100m (£85m), and we won’t accept one of €150m (£127.6m) or even €200m (£170.1m)."

Ferran Torres' future at Barcelona is also unclear; the Spaniard is currently being linked with a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.