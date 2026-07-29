Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants 'refuse' to pay over £5m for talented defender

By Matt Law | 29 Jul 2026 09:25 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 09:29

Barcelona reportedly remain interested in signing Jorge Salinas this summer but are not prepared to pay above what they consider to be a fair valuation.

The 19-year-old left-back came through the youth system at Racing de Santander, and he has represented the Spanish side on 37 occasions, contributing seven assists in the process.

Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United have been linked with Salinas of late, but it is understood that the strongest interest is arriving from Camp Nou.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona want the defender but will not pay above €6m (£5m), believing that to be a fair valuation of the teenager.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Barcelona 'remain interested' in Racing's Salinas

The report claims that well-respected agent Jorge Mendes, who represents Salinas, met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the Catalan outfit's sporting director Deco last week to discuss a potential move for the youngster.

Salinas provided seven assists in 34 appearances in Spain's second tier last season.

Racing won the 2025-26 Segunda Division to secure a return to the top flight, and Salinas has a contract with his current team until the summer of 2029.

Promotion for the Green and Whites actually led to Salinas' release clause rising to €16m (£13.7m), and it is understood that the club are pointing to that figure in talks with Barcelona.

© Imago

Do Barcelona need to sign another left-back?

The La Liga champions are working to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis from Al-Hilal, with the Portugal international capable of playing right-back or left-back.

Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martin are also options down the left, so Barcelona are not short in that area heading towards the new campaign.

Salinas is regarded as a player for the future, though, and the Catalan outfit should not miss out on the chance to bring in the Spain Under-19s international for a small fee.