Spurs injury news: Mateus Fernandes rumours addressed by Roberto De Zerbi after Sydney FC friendly

By Darren Plant | 29 Jul 2026 15:20

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has suggested that Mateus Fernandes should return to training next week.

The 22-year-old has made an instant impact since his move from West Ham United, scoring a wonder goal in a behind-closed-doors friendly against MK Dons last week.

That was followed by a 45-minute outing versus Auckland FC earlier this week, but the Portuguese was a notable absentee from the team that faced Sydney FC on Wednesday.

In the hours prior to kickoff in Australia, rumours emerged on social media that Fernandes may have suffered a significant injury.

However, speaking at a press conference after a 1-1 draw and penalty-shootout win over the A-League club, De Zerbi insisted that one of his new signings was suffering with a minor issue.

© Imago / AAP

De Zerbi addresses Fernandes injury concerns

While the Italian suggested that Fernandes would not feature against Chelsea on Saturday, it appears that he will play a part during the rest of pre-season.

He told reporters: "Fernandes is just fatigued, the calf, and also for him we took the decision not to take any risk and to recover.

"But the next week, Wednesday, when we start the pre-season in London, he will be ready to work."

© Iconsport / PA Images

How does the rest of Spurs' pre-season look?

Spurs will now lock horns with Chelsea on Saturday as they look to get one over their London rivals.

There is then a full week before Spurs are back in action against Spanish side Getafe on August 8.

Theoretically speaking, that could be Fernandes's first game back in the fold.

On August 15 and August 16, there will be back-to-back fixtures against Hoffenheim, the first taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and second being played behind closed doors.