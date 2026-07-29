Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats midfielder wanted by Italian giants Roma this summer?

By Carter White | 29 Jul 2026 13:48

Roma are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra this season should Manu Kone depart Stadio Olimpico.

France international Kone is said to be attracting interest from Manchester United, who could use wantaway forward Marcus Rashford in a swap deal to bring their target to the Theatre of Dreams.

As well as the Red Devils, Liverpool are also known to be admirers of Kone, with the Roma midfielder starring for Les Bleus at the World Cup this summer, when Kylian Mbappe and company made the semi-finals.

Also experiencing his first-ever World Cup, Sunderland's Diarra was part of the Senegal squad which managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against Belgium in the last 32 of the competition.

An attacking threat from the middle of the park, the 22-year-old started two matches at the tournament and scored in both of them, finding the net against AFC minnows Iraq and the aforementioned Belgian Red Devils.

© Iconsport / Ben Roberts/Every Second Media

Sunderland's Diarra highlighted as transfer target by Roma?

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport via Sunderland Echo, Serie A powerhouses Roma are potentially interested in securing the talents of Sunderland man Diarra during what remains of the summer transfer window.

However, it is believed that the Giallorossi's supposed swoop for the 22-year-old is dependent on whether current player Kone secures a move away from Stadio Olimpico ahead of the new season.

On top of that, the report claims that Roma have highlighted other midfield targets this summer, including Rangers star Nicolas Raskin, who impressed at the recent World Cup for Belgium.

Sunderland signed Diarra for a club-record £30m last summer, and the Senegal international played 20 Premier League matches last season, helping the Black Cats to a remarkable sixth-placed finish.

As a result, Regis Le Bris's side are preparing for only the second-ever European campaign in the club's history, with the North-East giants set to compete in the League Phase of the Europa League.

© Imago

Diarra's summer plans

Diarra is yet to link up with his Sunderland teammates this summer, with the midfielder enjoying an extended period of rest after his international exploits for Senegal at the World Cup.

The Black Cats have played two matches in pre-season so far, smashing League Two newcomers York City in England before being defeated by Liverpool in the Premier League Summer Series.

Le Bris's side face further matches in the friendly tournament against Leeds United and second-tier Wrexham over the next week, before clashing with Lens and Rennes in France and England respectively.