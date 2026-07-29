Transfer news and rumours today: Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix 'replacement', Arsenal sign teenager, Sunderland exit

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Jul 2026 11:33 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 11:33

Crystal Palace have had a €25m (£21.42m) bid rejected by Augsburg for centre-back Chrislain Matsima, the latest report has claimed.

The Eagles were held to a goalless stalemate by Famalicao on Tuesday in their latest friendly, with boss Pierre Sage busy preparing for his first season in the Premier League.

However, the Frenchman's squad could be notably weaker than the one his predecessor Oliver Glasner used given Maxence Lacroix appears likely to move to Chelsea.

Palace will have to replace the centre-back, and they have shown credible interest in Augsburg's Chrislain Matsima.

Transfer expert Florian Plettenberg has unfortunately reported that the Bundesliga club have turned down a formal bid for the 24-year-old, and Palace are not yet close to agreeing on a valuation.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta signs teenage midfield talent

Arsenal are on the verge of signing teenager Axel Donczew from Cardiff City after the 16-year-old completed a medical, the newest report has revealed.

The Gunners will play Girona on August 1 in pre-season, but Christos Tzolis is the only newcomer with ambitions of first-team action likely to feature.

Mikel Arteta's side have struggled to complete blockbuster moves this summer, though they have also failed to complete cheaper deals.

Teenager Jeremy Monga opted to join Manchester City earlier this month despite significant interest from the Gunners, and that came as a blow to Arsenal's hopes of building a young core for the future.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Cardiff midfielder Axel Donczew has already completed a medical with the Gunners, and the 16-year-old is set to imminently join the Londoners.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Sunderland transfer news: Winger exit to Roma?

Sunderland attacker Simon Adingra is reported to be on Roma's shortlist as an affordable option this summer.

The Black Cats were beaten 4-2 by Liverpool in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, but there were a number of positives for manager Regis Le Bris to take away from that defeat.

His side looked threatening in the final third, something they struggled with at times last term given they ended 2025-26 as the lowest scorers in the top 14 of the Premier League (42).

Additional attackers would be a welcome boost to the head coach, though he may need to make room in his squad first.

Italian outlet LaRoma24 report that Roma are interested in Sunderland winger Adingra, who only played 658 minutes in the league last season.