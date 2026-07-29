Manchester City lineup vs. Inter Milan: Predicted XI for pre-season test as Enzo Maresca's reign gets under way

By Jonathan O'Shea | 29 Jul 2026 10:44

Heralding the start of a new era, Enzo Maresca's reign at Manchester City kicks off with Saturday's pre-season game against Inter Milan, as the pair clash in Hong Kong.

Inter - who City memorably defeated in the 2023 Champions League final - are Maresca's first opponents since taking over from Pep Guardiola, adding some significance to a summertime friendly.

With several stars still unavailable, the Italian coach has selected a 28-man squad for City's brief tour of Asia, as preparations for the 2026-27 campaign step up another notch.

Any players who featured in the World Cup quarter-finals or beyond have been given extended leave ahead of the new season, ruling out the likes of big-money signing Elliot Anderson and main man Erling Haaland.

Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly and Jeremy Doku are also on holiday, while Golden Ball winner and Real Madrid target Rodri is currently sidelined following back surgery.

Furthermore, James Trafford and Kalvin Phillips are both expected to depart in the coming days; Jack Grealish must continue his rehabilitation from a foot injury suffered while on loan at Everton last term.

So, a mix-and-match group contains youngsters including England Under-21s striker Divin Mubamba - who might deputise for Haaland - fellow forward Jaden Heskey and new boy Jeremy Monga, all of whom could play some part this weekend.

Still, senior pros such as Tijjani Reijnders, Mateo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez should feature in midfield, and Italy captain Gianluigi Donnarumma may start between the posts.

A long-term target for Tottenham Hotspur, Brazilian winger Savinho has also been included despite Spurs' strong transfer interest.

Manchester City possible lineup: Donnarumma; Lewis, Reis, Khusanov, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez; Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Monga; Mubamba