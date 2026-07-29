Ipswich Town transfer news: Tractor Boys winger 'wants to leave' Portman Road this summer

By Carter White | 29 Jul 2026 11:58

Ipswich Town attacker Jaden Philogene has reportedly decided that he wants to leave Portman Road this summer.

The 24-year-old is currently preparing for a return to the Premier League in pre-season, with Ipswich facing Spanish side Osasuna in a friendly clash on Wednesday to build further fitness ahead of the new term.

Gary O'Neil is now in charge of the Tractor Boys following Kieran McKenna's departure from the East Anglian club, and it has been supposed that goalkeeper Alex Palmer could be the next name out of the door.

The goalkeeper is said to be hoping for the chance to switch back to former club West Bromwich Albion, who are looking to improve on a sobering 21st-placed finish in the Championship last season.

The Tractor Boys' goalkeeping ranks are looking slightly bloated after two shot-stopping arrivals over recent weeks, with Dutch duo Kayne van Oevelen and Kjell Scherpen joining from FC Volendam and Union SG respectively.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Ipswich attacker Philogene wants summer exit?

According to Sky Sports News, one of Ipswich's star players from their 2025-26 promotion campaign under former boss McKenna is dreaming of a move away from Portman Road this summer.

The report states that winger Philogene has decided that he wants to depart the Tractor Boys before the commencement of the 2026-27 season in search of new footballing challenges elsewhere.

It is understood that a host of clubs across the European ecosystem are keen on securing the services of the 24-year-old, who originally came through the youth system at Aston Villa in the early part of this decade.

The attacker still has four years on his current contract at Portman Road which runs until June 2030, meaning that Ipswich are in a good position to drive a hard bargain for the signature of the player.

Philogene only started 24 of his side's 46 Championship games last season as they secured a second-placed finish and automatic promotion, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists along his merry way.

© Imago

Philogene has seen the script

Joining Ipswich on a permanent deal for £20m from Aston Villa during the January transfer window of 2025, Philogene has already experienced how difficult it is as a Tractor Boy in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old featured in 10 top-flight matches for McKenna's side during the second half of the 2024-25 campaign as the East Anglians racked up just 22 points from 38 total matches, missing the safety of 17th place by 16 points.

Philogene was primarily recruited by Ipswich to assist their quest to immediately return to the Premier League the following season, and the ex-Hull City loanee achieved that with considerable contributions in 2025-26.