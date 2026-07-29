Tottenham transfer news: Spurs now 'preparing' £55m bid for 'versatile' Pedro Porro rival

By Lewis Blain | 29 Jul 2026 11:57 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 12:10

Tottenham Hotspur are dreaming of signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his back line.

The France international has emerged as an ambitious summer target, with Spurs now thought to be weighing up a sizeable offer.

However, prising him away from the Catalan giants will be far from easy.

Spurs dream of Jules Kounde summer transfer

© Imago / Joan Gosa

According to reports in Spain, Tottenham are preparing a €65 million (£55 million) bid for Kounde.

The Premier League club are said to be captivated by the Frenchman's versatility, believing he would be an ideal fit for De Zerbi's style of play.

Barcelona have no intention of selling the 27-year-old, who remains an important player under Hansi Flick thanks to his ability to operate at both right-back and centre-back.

Nevertheless, Spurs are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation and could test Barcelona's resolve if they sense an opportunity to negotiate later in the transfer window.

What does Spurs' interest in Kounde mean for Pedro Porro?

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images

Kounde's arrival would undoubtedly create fierce competition for Pedro Porro at right-back, but that is only part of the story.

One of the Frenchman's biggest strengths is his versatility. While he has excelled on the right side of Barcelona's defence, he is equally comfortable playing in the centre, giving De Zerbi the flexibility to adapt his system depending on the opposition and availability of his squad.

That could prove especially important with Cristian Romero's future still clouded with uncertainty. Should the Spurs captain depart, Kounde would be capable of stepping straight into central defence without the club needing to sign another specialist centre-back.

Rather than replacing Porro outright, Kounde would significantly strengthen Tottenham's defensive options across multiple positions. Elite clubs need quality competition throughout the squad, and adding a player of his calibre would raise the standard whether he started at right-back or in the heart of defence.

The biggest obstacle remains convincing Barcelona to sell a player they view as a cornerstone of their defence, but from Tottenham's perspective, it's easy to see why they are dreaming of signing Kounde.

Few defenders in Europe combine his quality, experience and tactical flexibility, making him exactly the sort of player capable of taking De Zerbi's side to another level.