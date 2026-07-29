Barcelona lineup vs. Birmingham: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side including Karim Adeyemi decision

By Matt Law | 29 Jul 2026 11:30 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 11:31

Karim Adeyemi is expected to make his debut for Barcelona when the La Liga champions face Birmingham City in a pre-season clash on Friday night.

The summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund was not involved in Barcelona's opening friendly - a 4-1 success over CE Europa, but the attacker is with the squad in England and is set to start against the Championship outfit in this contest.

Frenkie de Jong is a surprise inclusion in the squad given that he is dealing with a knee injury, and it remains to be seen what head coach Hansi Flick has in mind for the Dutchman.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has travelled, but the goalkeeper is still expected to leave Camp Nou before the market closes, with Ajax the favourites.

A strong starting side could include Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde, Marc Bernal and new signing Adeyemi, while Fermin Lopez could also receive some minutes, having recovered from the injury that forced him to miss the 2026 World Cup.

Ex-Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert's son, Shane Kluivert, may start in the final third.

However, Ferran Torres, Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Pedri and Lamine Yamal are all on a post-World Cup break after helping Spain to win the tournament; Anthony Gordon - a new signing this summer - is also absent, having represented England in the competition.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Fort, Araujo, Martin, Balde; Christensen, Casado, Bernal; Adeyemi, Kluivert, Roony