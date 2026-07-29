Real Madrid transfer news: 'Major' update in Spanish club's pursuit of Man City star Rodri

By Matt Law | 29 Jul 2026 09:49 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 09:51

Real Madrid have reportedly approached Manchester City for the first time to discuss a potential deal for Rodri during this summer's transfer window.

Los Blancos are believed to be determined to sign Rodri, with the Spanish club's president Florentino Perez giving his approval to a move for the Spain international.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder, but it is understood that Real Madrid are firmly at the head of the queue.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have approached Man City to discuss Rodri for the first time.

Romano claims that 'verbal discussions' between the two clubs are ongoing, with Los Blancos indicating that they are prepared to pay over €50m (£43m) for his services.

© Imago / Xinhua

Real Madrid 'approach' Real Madrid to discuss Rodri

Man City are not in a strong position when it comes to Rodri's future given that the midfielder's contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Rodri was the star player at the 2026 World Cup, helping his country to win the trophy, and it is believed that he is a dream midfield target for Real Madrid this summer.

The 30-year-old has undergone surgery on a minor back complaint following Spain's World Cup success, but he is expected to be back in training before Man City's clash with Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 16.

Whether Rodri is still with Man City at that point remains to be seen, as Real Madrid push to bring him to Bernabeu this summer.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Rodri could leave Man City this summer

Rodri has been vital to Man City's success in recent seasons, making 298 appearances for the club in all competitions since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2019, scoring 28 goals and registering 32 assists in the process.

The midfielder has won 13 trophies during his time at the Etihad Stadium, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Rodri's arrival at Real Madrid would likely lead to a first-team midfielder leaving Bernabeu this summer; Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are both of interest to Manchester United.