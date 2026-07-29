Wolves transfer news: Brayan Medina 'enquiry' made as Italian, Greek clubs show interest in defender

By Darren Plant | 29 Jul 2026 09:52

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly registered an interest in Tondela defender Brayan Medina.

With new head coach Cesar Peixoto having arrived from Gil Vicente, it is no surprise that the relegated Premier League club are being linked with players from Portugal's top flight.

In recent days, a Scottish midfielder who features in Primeira Liga has been linked with a transfer to Molineux.

Peixoto is also under pressure in general to add to his squad, a consequence of Wolves only signing three new players ahead of their return to the Championship.

Nevertheless, as per Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Wolves are making enquires for potential new additions.

© Iconsport / Carlos Silva/Icon Sport

Who is Brayan Medina?

The report claims that Wolves have joined Genoa and Olympiacos in emerging as admirers for Medina.

Despite Tondela's relegation to the second tier, the 24-year-old maintained his reputation with his performances at centre-back.

He made a total of 25 league appearances, albeit receiving eight yellow cards and two red cards during those outings.

Medina has previously spent time with CD America de Cali, while he is a former one-cap Colombia Under-23 international.

Standing at 1.95m tall, Medina would bring natural physicality to the defence.

Peixoto has reason to be impressed with Medina after he starred in a 1-0 win for Tondela against Gil Vicente in November.

© Imago / Action Plus

A Mosquera replacement?

When Wolves fans see the disciplinary statistics of Medina, they will see him as a Yerson Mosquera 2.0.

Fellow Colombian Mosquera has received 15 yellow cards in just 37 games for Wolves, and there are obvious question marks over whether pairing the duo would be beneficial for the team.

Although Mosquera is playing a full part in pre-season, there remains the possibility of interest in his signature later in the summer transfer window.