Wolves transfer news: Clear message sent as Tolu Arokodare completes Ajax move

By Darren Plant | 29 Jul 2026 13:34

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the transfer of Tolu Arokodare to Ajax in a 90-word statement.

The Nigeria international arrived at Molineux in a £24m deal from Genk last summer, and he went on to contribute six goals in 38 appearances across all competitions last season.

However, the 25-year-old has been linked with an exit throughout the summer transfer window, including to Fiorentina.

Earlier this month, it was alleged that Arokodare refused to leave the club's training pitch after he was told that he would not be working with the first team.

A report also claimed that extra security was enforced to prevent further issues, with Arokodare taking to social media to deny such allegations.

Ajax have reached an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers regarding the loan signing of Tolu Arokodare. The 25-year-old striker joins Ajax on a one-season loan deal until the summer of 2027. The agreement includes an option to buy for Ajax.



Welcome to the club, Tolu! ?? — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 29, 2026

Arokodare signs for Ajax

Just a week on from those reports, Arokodare has finalised a season-long loan transfer to Ajax.

The Dutch giants will have the option to buy the player for a fee in the region of £17m next summer.

When Wolves have announced loan exits of players on long-term contracts in the past, statements are usually accompanied with comments from a head coach or sporting director.

In this instance, no quotes have been provided, as well as Wolves acknowledging that Arokodare started just one of their final 10 matches in the Premier League.

What it means to sign for a club like Ajax… — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 29, 2026

Arokodare thought Ajax interest was 'a joke'

Speaking to Ajax's official website, Arokodare talked up the significance of moving to a club the size of the Eredivisie giants.

Arokodare, who will wear shirt number 99, said: "I could never have imagined that I would play here. Not because I do not want to, but because everyone knows this club. In Nigeria, no one watches the Eredivisie, but everyone knows Ajax.

"When my agent said Ajax were interested, I thought he was joking. As I said, I never expected this. I immediately thought: I want this. It is the biggest club in the Netherlands and one of the biggest in Europe."

While Ajax face FK Vojvodina in the Conference League on Thursday, Arokodare is not eligible for the second leg of a tie where his new side hold a 4-1 lead on aggregate.