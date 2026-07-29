Sunderland vs. Leeds United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Matt Law | 29 Jul 2026 10:28 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 10:30

Sunderland and Leeds United will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly in the United States.

Both teams are building towards the start of their new Premier League seasons, with Sunderland opening up against Ipswich Town on August 22, while Leeds will face Nottingham Forest on the same afternoon.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Sunderland vs. Leeds kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 12.30am UK time on Friday.

Where is Sunderland vs. Leeds being played?

The pre-season contest between Sunderland and Leeds is being played at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, USA.

Sports Illustrated Stadium is the home of MLS outfit the New York Red Bulls.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Leeds in the UK

TV channels

Premier Sports 2 will show the match live on sky channel 420.

The Premier Sports Pack costs from £12.99 a month.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via Leeds' LUTV - a match pass can be purchased for £5.

Sunderland's SAFC Live will also steam the pre-season fixture - a match pass costs £8, or a pre-season bundle can be purchased for £30 (non-members) or £20 (season card holders).

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on LUTV and SAFC Live.

What is at stake for Sunderland and Leeds?

Both teams are building towards the start of their new Premier League seasons in the United States, and the two top-flight clubs are preparing to battle on Thursday.

Leeds started their preparations for the new campaign with a 3-2 loss to Wrexham, while Sunderland were beaten 4-2 by Liverpool last time out.

This match will represent Sunderland's third pre-season game of the summer, as they did beat York City 5-1 before heading to the United States.

Both have two more games as part of their pre-season tours of the USA, with Sunderland taking on Wrexham in their final fixture, while Leeds will tackle Liverpool.

> Our full preview of Sunderland vs. Leeds can be viewed here