Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery 'fails' with £25.7m offer for 22-year-old Brazilian winger

By Darren Plant | 29 Jul 2026 10:21

Aston Villa have reportedly had a big-money offer for Allan rejected by Palmeiras.

Having seen Morgan Rogers leave for Chelsea and Leon Bailey expected to move elsewhere, Unai Emery requires fresh additions for the flanks.

Although Alejandro Garnacho will soon become an option when he starts to feature in pre-season fixtures, it is an area in which Villa are lacking.

Villa are already hoping that Brazilian prospect Alysson will be in a position to make an impact in the Premier League during 2026-27.

Nevertheless, as per Globo Esporte, Emery has ambitions to add another South American wide player to his first-team squad.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Who is Palmeiras winger Allan?

The report claims that Villa have failed with a proposal worth €30m (£25.7m) for the 22-year-old.

Allan, who is a right-sided winger who can play in a number of roles, has contributed nine goals and 10 assists from 88 senior appearances.

In last year's Club World Cup, he made two starts, including in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

While Villa are seemingly prepared to offer Allan a contract until 2031 with a 12-month option, it is claimed that Palmeiras have no intention of accepting any bid for one of their star players.

Five goals and four assists have been recorded from 23 appearances in Brazil's top flight and the Copa Libertadores in 2026.

© Imago / Sportimage

Will Aston Villa quickly move on to new target?

Aston Villa have had few issues with scoring goals in pre-season, netting eight in games against Walsall, Porto and Real Sociedad.

That is despite minimal senior wide players being available, but Emery knows the importance of getting more wingers into the club.

The surprise comes that he has given the green light for such money to be spent on Allan, when Brazilian starlet Alysson plays the same position and cost £10.5m at the start of the year.

At this point in time, Villa may move onto other targets, but clubs are aware of what the West Midlands outfit are prepared to pay for players without experience of English football.