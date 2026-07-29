Chelsea transfer news: Jordan Henderson, Brentford in double statement to react to Blues links

By Darren Plant | 29 Jul 2026 14:50

Brentford and Jordan Henderson have released statements to confirm that the midfielder will be joining Chelsea.

Earlier this week, a report suggested that the Blues were looking to secure the shock signing of the 36-year-old.

Xabi Alonso is alleged to be behind the idea to add the England international to his new-look squad at Stamford Bridge.

Although Henderson still has just under 11 months remaining on his contract, a report emerged which claimed that Brentford were prepared to allow him to leave the Gtech Community Stadium on a free transfer.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brentford and Henderson took to social media at the same time to acknowledge that he would be making the short switch across West London.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Brentford, Henderson confirm Chelsea transfer

A statement from Brentford director of football Phil Giles read: "The plan we agreed at the time was for Jordan to add his experience to the team and help the club achieve a good Premier League finish. In return, the club committed to helping Jordan get into the England squad for the World Cup while remaining an elite Premier League midfielder. All of those targets were achieved.

"We also agreed that we would sit down after the World Cup and decide what the targets would be for both the club and Jordan in the second year of the contract.

"Following those conversations, it was clear that Jordan’s preference was to try something different in the final years of his playing career. We had always said to him that, should that be the case, we would not stand in his way.

"He therefore leaves after a very successful season, both personally and collectively, with the best wishes and gratitude of myself and everyone at Brentford."

Meanwhile, Henderson also showed his gratitude for the opportunity that he was presented with by Brentford after his exit from Ajax.

A message from Jordan Henderson ?? pic.twitter.com/Ps5U41mDL8 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 29, 2026

Chelsea Henderson announcement imminent?

Brentford's announcement is likely to lead to Chelsea confirming the transfer on Wednesday or Thursday.

Chelsea also have terms in place to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Danny Welbeck, another player in his mid-thirties who is being signed to try to move Chelsea back into Premier League title contention.