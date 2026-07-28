Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'learn' Danny Welbeck deal outcome after Brighton & Hove Albion talks

By Darren Plant | 28 Jul 2026 21:27

Chelsea have reportedly made the breakthrough in discussions with Brighton & Hove Albion over the signing of Danny Welbeck.

Amid reports of an approach from the Blues for the veteran forward, Xabi Alonso acknowledged that he was after a greater "balance" to his first-team squad after his side's 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday.

With Welbeck having made 201 appearances for the Seagulls over a seven-year period and scored 13 Premier League goals in 2025-26, he is a club legend and key player.

However, a result of his loyalty and having just one year left on his contract, a transfer appeared a possibility once Chelsea made their move.

According to sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, Chelsea look likely to get a deal for the 35-year-old over the line.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea closing on Welbeck signing

The report suggests that there has been significant progress in discussions held with Brighton over the past 24 hours.

All parties anticipate that a deal will now be finalised later this week, albeit the financial terms offered by Chelsea yet to become clear.

Welbeck is said to have already accepted the personal terms that have been offered by Chelsea.

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Start of process to move on Chelsea forwards?

The former England international will be arriving at Stamford Bridge to compete with Joao Pedro for a starting role.

Nevertheless, the futures of the likes of Emmanuel Emegha, Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson all look unclear. Marc Guiu will almost certainly leave the West Londoners.

Kazakh prodigy Dastan Satpaev netted in the win over Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday to keep him in the thoughts of Alonso.

A recent report suggested that Chelsea chiefs will want to part ways with at least two strikers before the end of the summer transfer window.