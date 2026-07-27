Chelsea transfer news: How many strikers are 'likely' to leave Stamford Bridge amid Danny Welbeck talks?

By Darren Plant | 27 Jul 2026 17:45 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 17:45

Chelsea will reportedly part ways with two strikers during the summer transfer window.

The Blues are currently preparing to face Western Sydney Wanderers in their first official pre-season friendly of the summer.

However, reports emerged on Monday afternoon which claimed that Xabi Alonso is eager to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Danny Welbeck.

That is despite Joao Pedro, Emmanuel Emegha, Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu all being centre-forward options for Alonso.

According to sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, Chelsea will part ways with at least two strikers over the coming weeks.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Which strikers could leave Chelsea this summer?

The report claims that Pedro - last season's top goalscorer - is regarded as 'untouchable' and not even a world-record offer would convince Chelsea to sell.

Furthermore, Chelsea have no interest in selling Emegha, a player who they have just signed from Strasbourg. However, there is no mention of the stance over loan offers.

As a result, Delap, Jackson and Guiu are the trio most likely to depart Chelsea before the end of the summer transfer window.

Delap has interest from Premier League clubs, while it has been well-documented that Jackson is a player who has an admirer in Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.

Guiu is currently viewed as the forward who is most likely to be first out the door, either on a permanent or loan deal.

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Why Chelsea should keep Jackson and allow Emegha to leave

Emegha has arrived at Chelsea with a record of 31 goals and seven assists from 78 appearances for Strasbourg.

However, since October 2024, the Netherlands international has picked up five injuries that have sidelined him between three weeks and nearly four months.

He is also currently out of action with another hamstring issue, while he is regarded as a traditional number nine over a versatile attacker.

Should the 23-year-old stay at Chelsea next season, he would be third choice, whereas Nicolas Jackson could be considered for that role and provide competition down the left flank.

From the start of December, Emegha played just 26 minutes of Ligue 1 football, and it makes sense for him to go out on loan and rebuild his fitness for 2026-27.