Chelsea transfer news: forgotten Brazilian seeks exit after three years in the shadows

By Axel Clody | 29 Jul 2026 12:22

Deivid Washington burst onto the scene in Brazilian football in 2023.

In January that year, he moved up from Santos' Under-17s to the Under-20s. By April, he was in the first team and, at just 18 years old, caught Chelsea's attention. His spell in the Peixe first team lasted just four months and 16 appearances before he completed a £12.75m transfer.

Since then, the young forward has failed to reach 30 minutes of first-team football for Chelsea.

Eighteen months after his move, he returned to Santos on loan in February 2025. Seven months later, the Blues were forced to recall him due to the limit on the number of players a club can send out on loan. In the end, Washington has spent almost three years at the club with barely any opportunities.

Now, according to Trivela, the young forward is looking for playing time, regardless of where it comes from. There is no preference for staying in Europe or returning to Brazil, and he would accept either a loan or a permanent move.

Deivid Washington's situation at Chelsea

© Iconsport / Rodilei Morais / Fotoarena / Sipa USA

The young Brazilian featured for the club's Under-21 side and enjoyed a degree of success there, contributing to 19 goals in 35 appearances. However, he was limited to just 11 minutes across two Premier League appearances and 14 minutes in the FA Cup during the 2023-24 season.

Reports suggest Deivid Washington has interest from clubs in European football, although none have been confirmed, and that his priority is simply to play, wherever that may be. His main career concern at this point is earning minutes at professional level.

Even so, there is concern that his future rests in Chelsea's hands, with the club preferring to sell him outright, given they cannot loan out every player who lacks a pathway to the first team. The Premier League limits clubs to four domestic loans, to other English clubs, and a maximum of six loans to clubs in other leagues.

Deivid Washington's decline reflects Chelsea's overcrowded squad

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer / Alamy Live News

There is also a limit of up to three players who can be loaned to, or received from, the same club abroad at any one time, which closes off certain doors involving Strasbourg, a club that has taken in several Chelsea talents due to being under the same BlueCo ownership as the Blues.

According to GE, Atletico Mineiro have been in talks with Chelsea over the forward for weeks, but the discussions have run into the same loan-limit issue. The Brazilian club are said to be seeking a loan, while the English side would prefer a permanent sale.

On the other hand, selling Deivid Washington could also prove difficult for the London club. The forward arrived three years ago for £12.75m, but has not had the opportunities needed to attract stronger interest from other teams. Financially, it is also difficult to imagine the club recouping anywhere near what they paid for him.

What is more, in keeping with the new ownership's approach, the Brazilian arrived on a seven-year contract with an option for a further 12 months, meaning Deivid Washington remains under contract until 2030.