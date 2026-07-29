Chelsea transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 29

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jul 2026 05:43

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Wednesday, July 29!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge, after Xabi Alonso oversaw a thrilling 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers in his first pre-season game on Tuesday.

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on July 29?

Chelsea's pre-season campaign got under way with an absorbing triumph over Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia, with Alonso using the post-match press conference to address the Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck links publicly for the first time.

Alonso declined to confirm either deal specifically but indicated the club is seeking "balance" and wants "a complete squad," hinting broadly at an appetite for experienced additions alongside the club's existing youth-heavy profile.

Both players are supposedly open to the move, with personal terms said to pose no obstacle, Henderson having a gentleman's agreement with Brentford and Welbeck requiring club-to-club negotiation with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sports Mole published an analysis piece on July 28 examining why Chelsea are pursuing players of this age profile, identifying Alonso's desire to add proven leadership to a young dressing room as the primary explanation for what represents a deliberate shift away from BlueCo's established recruitment approach.

The defensive clear-out triggered by the Maxence Lacroix signing is continuing to take shape, with Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi believed to be the likeliest departures from a group of nine centre-backs currently on Chelsea's books.

Barcelona's Gerard Martin is still reportedly on Alonso's defensive shortlist at around £30m, though AC Milan are thought to be leading that particular race.

The Trevoh Chalobah exit to Como remained unresolved, with the Italian side's most recent offer falling short of Chelsea's terms.