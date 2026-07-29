Preview: Valerenga Fotball vs HamKam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 29 Jul 2026 12:40

Valerenga will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome HamKam to the Briskeby Stadion on Friday.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the Eliteserien table, while the visitors are 10th.

Match preview

Valerenga are five points off the top four, having amassed six wins, two draws and six defeats from 14 games.

Johannes Moesgaard took charge of the club in May, replacing Geir Bakke who was sacked after Valerenga went five games without a win.

Under Moesgaard, they have picked up four wins and suffered two defeats and are targeting European qualification.

Valerenga have won their last two matches, thumping Aalesunds 6-1 before beating Brann 3-2 and will be keen to continue their good form.

However, it is worth noting that Valerenga have lost their last two meetings with HamKam, including a 1-0 defeat back in May.

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HamKam, meanwhile, are seven points off the top four and just six points above the bottom three.

In 14 league games, they have amassed five wins, three draws and six defeats, but they have really struggled since the season resumed after the 2026 World Cup.

Since the resumption earlier this month, HamKam are without a win in all four games and have lost their last three.

In their most recent clash with Sarpsborg on Sunday, they were beaten 1-0 thanks to a first half strike from Andreas Nibe.

Valerenga Fotball Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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HamKam Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Team News

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Valerenga will have to make at least one change after defender Ivan Nasberg was sent off against Brann, with Hakon Sjatil expected to replace him.

Odin Thiago Holm, Magnus Sjoeng and Ole Saeter are also set to be sidelined through injury,

HamKam remain without the services of forward Noah Alexandersson, who has been out of action with an injury since March.

Leading goalscorer Mame Alassane Niang, who scored six goals in 11 games, was sold to Porto earlier this month and Henrik Udahl and David Benjamin are set to lead the line as a result.

Valerenga Fotball possible starting lineup:

Hedvall; Jarl, Olsen, Nasberg, Finnsson; Bjordal, Ambina, Lange; Thorvaldsen, Grundetjern, Haren

HamKam possible starting lineup:

Sandberg; Metcalfe, Gjone, Sjolstad, Amundsen-Day, Ekeroth; Potur, Mares, Johnsgard; Udahl, Benjamin

We say: Valerenga Fotball 2-0 HamKam

Valerenga are on the rise under Moesgaard, while HamKam are struggling for form and we are backing the hosts to emerge victorious.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.