Arsenal transfer news: Gunners line up £52m backup plan if record-breaking Vinicius Jr deal fails

By Lewis Blain | 29 Jul 2026 12:23

Arsenal have identified Antonio Nusa as their leading alternative if a blockbuster move for Vinicius Jr proves impossible this summer.

The RB Leipzig winger is emerging as a serious option, with Mikel Arteta continuing his search for a game-changing left winger.

With Real Madrid determined to keep the Brazil star, the Gunners are ensuring they have a strong contingency plan.

Arsenal identify Antonio Nusa as Vinicius Jr alternative

© Imago / Bildbyran

According to reports, Antonio Nusa is now Arsenal's preferred alternative should they fail to prise Vinicius away from Real Madrid.

The RB Leipzig star tops a shortlist that also includes Christian Pulisic, Ibrahim Mbaye and Brahim Diaz, with the Premier League champions weighing up a range of profiles before deciding whether to make a formal move.

It is believed that the Bundesliga outfit value the Norway international at around £52 million, making him a considerably cheaper option.

At just 21, Nusa is already regarded as one of Europe's most exciting young wingers, combining explosive pace, direct dribbling and an eye for goal with plenty of room for further development.

How much would Antonio Nusa cost compared to Vinicius Jr?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

From a financial perspective, the difference between the two deals is enormous.

While Nusa is valued at around £52 million, Arsenal would likely need to pay well in excess of the British transfer record to sign Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid are expected to demand at least £130 million for the Brazil sensation, while his salary package and image rights would make him comfortably Arsenal's highest-paid player.

That means Nusa could cost little more than a third of the overall transfer fee required for Vinicius, before even considering the massive difference in wages over the length of their respective contracts.

Of course, Vinicius is one of the world's elite attackers and would instantly transform Arsenal's front line. And while Nusa is not yet operating at that level, he represents a far less risky financial investment and still possesses the potential to develop into a world-class winger under Arteta.

If Arsenal can somehow convince Vinicius to leave Madrid, he remains the dream signing, but if that deal proves impossible, investing a fraction of the price in one of Europe's brightest young talents instead looks like a sensible and sustainable alternative.