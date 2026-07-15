Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye £52m winger wanted by Liverpool as Leandro Trossard replacement

By Lewis Blain | 15 Jul 2026 07:47

Arsenal and their search for attacking reinforcements shows no sign of slowing, as Mikel Arteta looks to add more pace and creativity to his frontline.

Following Leandro Trossard's departure, strengthening the left flank has become an even greater priority ahead of the new campaign.

Now, the Gunners are reportedly ready to rival Liverpool for Antonio Nusa, who has become a man in demand after the 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal consider offer for Liverpool target Antonio Nusa

© Imago / Bildbyran

According to emerging reports, the Premier League champions are preparing an opening €40 million (£34 million) bid for the RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa after his impressive performances at this summer's tournament.

The Norway international enhanced his growing reputation as he helped his country reach the quarter-finals and produced a stunning solo goal against Ivory Coast.

However, Arsenal face a significant hurdle, with the Bundesliga outfit reportedly valuing the 21-year-old at closer to €60 million (£52 million).

Liverpool have also been credited with strong interest in Nusa, viewing him as a more affordable alternative to Yan Diomande following the collapse of their pursuit of his Leipzig teammate.

Mikel Arteta needs a new left winger after Leandro Trossard exit

© Iconsport / SUSA/Azzuu

Trossard's move to Besiktas has left Gabriel Martinelli as Arsenal's only established natural left winger, making another signing in that position almost essential.

Nusa would bring something different. His explosive acceleration, fearless dribbling and willingness to attack defenders one-on-one could add another dimension to Arteta's attack, while at just 21, he still has significant room to develop.

Even so, signing Nusa should not end Arsenal's pursuit of Morgan Rogers.

The Aston Villa star offers far greater Premier League experience and versatility, capable of operating on the left or centrally behind the striker.

In an ideal world, Arsenal would land both. Rogers could become an immediate starter capable of elevating the first XI, while Nusa would provide genuine competition for Martinelli and develop into one of Europe's top wide forwards.

With the demands of competing on multiple fronts, Arteta needs greater depth than ever, and adding two high-quality left-sided attackers would leave Arsenal far better equipped to defend their Premier League crown.