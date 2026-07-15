Tottenham transfer news: Spurs in four-team battle for midfield wonderkid dubbed 'next N'Golo Kante'

By Lewis Blain | 15 Jul 2026 07:25

Tottenham Hotspur's recruitment drive under Roberto De Zerbi looks set to extend beyond established stars as the club continue searching for Europe's brightest young talents.

Spurs have already shown a willingness to invest in players with huge potential, and another highly-rated midfielder in the form of Ousmane Diabate has now emerged on their radar.

However, they are far from alone in the race.

Spurs in race to sign Ousmane Diabate

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to reports, Spurs are one of four Premier League clubs tracking the highly-rated Guinea midfielder, who plays for Turkish side Genclerbirligi Ankara.

The 18-year-old wonderkid is also attracting interest from top-flight rivals Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford after an impressive breakthrough campaign.

It is believed that both Spurs and Brentford have already contacted the Turkish club to establish the conditions of a potential transfer, while scouts from all four clubs have watched the teenager extensively in recent months.

Diabate recently made his senior Guinea debut against Northern Ireland and is regarded as one of the country's brightest emerging prospects.

Perhaps most appealing is his likely price tag, with Genclerbirligi believed to be willing to sell for a relatively modest fee due to their financial situation, making him an attractive opportunity in an increasingly inflated transfer market.

Who is Ousmane Diabate?

© Imago / Seskim Photo

It's easy to understand why Premier League clubs are circling.

Diabate has earned comparisons with former Chelsea and Leicester City star N'Golo Kante thanks to his relentless work rate, defensive awareness and ability to recover possession all over the pitch.

While those comparisons inevitably place enormous expectations on an 18-year-old, the raw attributes are certainly there. He's an energetic ball-winner, reads danger well and is composed enough in possession to launch attacks once he wins the ball back.

For Tottenham, this feels exactly the type of signing they should be pursuing alongside established arrivals. Rather than spending another £70m-plus on another midfielder, securing one of Europe's top emerging talents for a fraction of that fee could prove a masterstroke if his development continues.

The key, however, will be guaranteeing a pathway into the first team.

Diabate appears willing to wait for the right project, and Spurs will need to convince him that north London offers the best environment to fulfil the enormous potential that has already earned him the tag of being the 'next N'Golo Kante'.