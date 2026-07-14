Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'set to miss out' on £40m Portugal attacker to Saudi Pro League

By Carter White | 14 Jul 2026 17:30

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly missed out on the signing of Sporting Lisbon attacker Francisco Trincao this summer.

The 26-year-old has spent the majority of the break from club football on international duty with Portugal, who were dumped out of the World Cup at the last-16 stage by Spain on July 6 in the United States.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have made a number of high-profile signings this summer, with Liverpool legend Andrew Robertson arriving to bolster the the North Londoners' options at left-back.

However, there has been a significant sale at N17, with rising defender Luka Vuskovic departing the club, signing a bumper five-year contract at the South Coast base of Brighton & Hove Albion.

It is understood that Spurs are also aiming to improve their attacking ranks ahead of the 2026-27 season, with the former Europa League champions keen on a star of Norway's World Cup campaign.

© Imago

Tottenham miss out on Trincao signing?

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha via Sports Witness, Tottenham have missed out on the signing of winger Trincao, who is edging towards a high-profile switch to the riches of the Saudi Pro League.

The report claims that the 26-year-old has agreed a four-year contract at the base of Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli, with the player set to pocket around £10m per year from his basic salary in the Middle East.

It is understood that Sporting Lisbon will receive an initial £33m for Trincao, as well as potentially an extra £6m in add-ons, given that certain appearance and performance criteria are met.

The attacking midfielder has been extensively linked to the Premier League, namely Tottenham and Manchester City, with the latter supposedly eyeing up a replacement for Savinho if he had left the Etihad.

Trincao was expected back from Sporting Lisbon's pre-season training on July 17, however, he will now finalise his switch to Al-Ahli, who will be gunning for the Saudi Pro League title next season.

© Imago

Trincao's PL experience

A move to Tottenham and Manchester City would have seen Trincao return to the Premier League football a less-than-inspiring stint at Wolverhampton Wanderers during the 2021-22 season.

The Portuguese attacker provided just three goal contributions across 28 top-flight appearances for the Black Country club before signing for Sporting Lisbon from Barcelona in the summer of 2022.

Trincao's best times has been enjoyed at Estadio Jose Alvalade, with the former Old Gold man becoming a two-time Primeira Liga champion at one of Portugal's biggest football clubs.