Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'receive third bid' for Curtis Jones from European giant

By Carter White | 14 Jul 2026 16:44

Liverpool have reportedly received a third bid from Inter Milan for midfielder Curtis Jones ahead of the new season.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of intense transfer speculation since the end of last term, with the Reds and Nottingham Forest supposedly reaching an agreement for an East Midlands move.

However, it is known that Anfield head coach Andoni Iraola is keen to keep Jones at the football club for at least another year, with the Spanish manager impressed by the player's personality and attitude.

During the 2025-26 campaign in which Arne Slot's side failed to retain their Premier League crown, the Englishman featured in 34 top-flight fixtures, finding the net once and providing two assists.

Jones only managed to make 18 Premier League starts, though, and is desperate to be a guaranteed starter at the top level of European football after plenty of time as a rotation option on Merseyside.

© Imago / Sportimage

Inter table third bid for Liverpool hero Jones?

According to transfer specialist Ben Jacobs, Inter Milan are back in the hunt for the highly-rated services of Liverpool man Jones, whose professional career has been played exclusively for the Merseyside outfit to date.

The report claims that the Nerazzurri have submitted an improved third offer for the talents of the 25-year-old, with the Italian giants offending the Premier League side with an initial bid of £21m.

A secondary offer of £27m was also pushed back by Liverpool, who are looking to pocket at least £35m for a player with over 200 appearances at the club and two Premier League winners medals.

After signing a five-year contract at Anfield during the summer of 2022, the six-time England international has entered the final 12 months of his terms, meaning that he could depart on a free transfer in 2027.

There is also the possibility of Jones arranging a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from New Year's Day 2027, ahead of a prospective move away from Liverpool for the 2027-28 season.

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Merseyside magic

A local lad from Merseyside, Jones is one of the biggest characters in the Liverpool dressing room and knows how much it should mean to play for arguably the grandest club in English football.

As a result, Iraola is keen on retaining the services of the 25-year-old this summer, with the midfielder possessing the potential to blossom into a leader of men at Anfield in the near future.

However, Jones has failed to cement a spot as a nailed-on starter at Liverpool since graduating from the academy in 2018, and may feel that he wants to be the star of the show elsewhere.