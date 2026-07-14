Arsenal transfer news: Gunners player 'wanting more' is open to Emirates departure this summer

By Carter White | 14 Jul 2026 17:05

Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is reportedly prepared to leave the club during this summer transfer window.

The Emirates Stadium has welcomed the arrival of another shot-stopper in recent times, with Arsenal announcing the signing of Illan Meslier following a troublesome 12 months at Leeds United.

As well as in between the sticks, Mikel Arteta's side are also looking for significant midfield improvements, with Newcastle United and Brazil maestro Bruno Guimaraes attracting the attention of Arsenal this month.

The Gunners are aiming to build on an outstanding 2025-26 campaign, in which they lifted the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years before losing in the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain.

With Les Parisiens now back-to-back European champions and threatening to build a generational dynasty at the top of club football, Arsenal need to recruit wisely to give themselves a chance of competing.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Arsenal's Kepa 'wants more' after difficult season

According to sports publication AS, Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa is open to departing the Emirates ahead of the 2026-27 season, in which he will turn 32 years of age near the beginning of October.

The report claims that the 31-year-old 'wants more' from next season after playing second fiddle to Spain international David Raya for the entirety of a campaign in which the Gunners won the Premier League.

Sentenced to the role of backup by Arteta, Kepa played just the single top-flight fixture in 2025-26, making a total of 12 competitive appearances across Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Champions League action.

The former Chelsea man was Arsenal's designated cup goalkeeper last season but failed to impress at crucial moments, making mistakes in defeats by Manchester City and Southampton in the EFL Cup and FA Cup respectively.

Whilst head coach Arteta is supposedly keen on retaining the services of Kepa, the player himself has 'an idea on his mind' to leave North London and become a first-choice star elsewhere.

© Imago / APL

Costly Kepa mistakes ended Arsenal dreams

Heading into the final few months of the season, Arsenal were chasing the rather unrealistic dream of a quadruple, however, those hopes were dashed by back-to-back defeats in quick succession.

A common denominator in those losses, Kepa played against both Manchester City and Southampton in April, making mistakes which are not seen from first-choice shot-stopper Raya.

With former Leeds man Meslier arriving at the Emirates over the past week, Kepa may fall further down the pecking order in North London, meaning that a permanent departure could be in his best interests.