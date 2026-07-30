Transfer news and rumours: Crystal Palace suffer huge blow as Sunderland 'in talks' to sign £25m star

By Lewis Blain | 30 Jul 2026 08:35

The summer transfer window continues to throw up fresh twists, with several Premier League clubs pressing ahead with their recruitment plans.

Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer rumours and developments from across the top-flight this morning.

Sunderland in talks for Dayann Methalie

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Sunderland are 'in talks' with Toulouse over a deal for highly-rated defender Dayann Methalie.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie, the Black Cats are pursuing the 22-year-old, who is valued at around £25 million by the Ligue 1 club.

Toulouse president Olivier Cloarec has admitted the French side could be forced to sell if the right offer arrives, although he stressed that no agreement has yet been reached with Sunderland.

Head coach Regis Le Bris also refused to comment on the speculation, insisting the club remain patient in their pursuit of the right targets this summer.

Methalie is regarded as one of the most sought-after defenders in France, with Sunderland hoping to secure another statement signing ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Aston Villa see Allan bid rejected

© Iconsport / SUSA

Aston Villa have had an opening offer rejected for Palmeiras forward Allan.

According to ESPN, Unai Emery's side submitted a proposal worth €30 million (£26 million), consisting of an initial €25m (£22 million) plus €5m (£4 million) in add-ons, for the versatile 22-year-old.

However, Palmeiras turned down the approach as they view Allan as a key player and believe his valuation will continue to rise.

Villa are looking to strengthen their attack following Morgan Rogers's club-record move to Chelsea and have identified the Brazilian as one of their leading targets.

Despite the setback, it remains to be seen whether the Midlands club will return with an improved offer before the transfer window closes.

© Imago

Crystal Palace have suffered a huge setback in their pursuit of Augsburg defender Chrislain Matsima.

According to the Standard, talks between the two clubs have stalled, although negotiations could yet resume as the Eagles continue their search for a replacement for Maxence Lacroix.

The French centre-back is expected to complete a £52m move to Chelsea in the coming days, prompting Pierre Sage's side to explore alternative defensive targets.

Nathan Zeze is also under consideration after Palace held discussions with the former Nantes defender's representatives, while free agent Takehiro Tomiyasu remains another option after featuring as a trialist in pre-season.

Palace are expected to sign more than one defender before the transfer window closes, but for now their move for Matsima has hit an impasse.