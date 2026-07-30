Spurs plot 'ambitious' move for World Cup winner after 'devastating' Junior Kroupi transfer blow

By Lewis Blain | 30 Jul 2026 07:20

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up an ambitious move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres after their pursuit of Eli Junior Kroupi was derailed by a 'devastating' injury.

The Spain international has emerged as one of several attacking options being considered by Roberto De Zerbi ahead of the new season.

With Kroupi now facing months on the sidelines, Spurs are being forced to look elsewhere.

Spurs could launch move for Ferran Torres

© Iconsport / Ludvig Thunman / BILDBYRÅN / kod LT

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham remain keen to strengthen their attack following Kroupi's broken foot, with the 2026 World Cup winner one of the more 'ambitious' names under consideration.

The Spain international could become available if he fails to agree a new contract at the Camp Nou, and Spurs are already understood to have held discussions with intermediaries over his situation.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently pushing to reach an agreement for the 26-year-old, but Tottenham continue to monitor developments closely in the hope an opportunity could arise.

What other forwards could Spurs target?

© Iconsport / Belga

Torres is not the only attacker on Tottenham's shortlist, however.

Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani remains a player Spurs admire, although RB Leipzig are pushing hard for his signature and Barcelona are also monitoring him as a potential alternative to Julian Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge forward Nicolo Tresoldi is another highly-rated option. The Italian-born Germany U21 youngster is attracting attention from AS Roma and Borussia Dortmund, while Barcelona have also been credited with an interest.

Both Asllani and Tresoldi fit Tottenham's strategy of targeting emerging talent with significant resale value, but Torres arguably represents the most complete option of the three.

Unlike his younger counterparts, Torres has already proven himself at the highest level, winning the World Cup with Spain and gaining valuable experience with both Manchester City and Barcelona. His ability to operate as a centre-forward, on either wing or in a fluid front three, would also give De Zerbi far greater tactical flexibility.

While signing Torres may prove more difficult, he looks the most ready-made solution for a Spurs side eager to challenge at the top end of the Premier League immediately, and eventually back in Europe.