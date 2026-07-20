Luis de la Fuenta, Pau Cubarsi, Rodri, Lamine Yamal: The blueprint behind Spain's second World Cup title

By Nsidibe Akpan | 20 Jul 2026 22:05

Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final was the culmination of a campaign built on control, defensive discipline and tactical clarity.

Ferran Torres' decisive goal settled the final, but Spain's triumph was shaped over eight matches by a team that consistently imposed its style while denying opponents space, time and opportunities.

The title was Spain's second men's World Cup crown, arriving 16 years after their triumph in South Africa. While the 2010 side became synonymous with relentless possession football, Luis de la Fuente's champions combined technical quality with a more direct and adaptable approach that proved effective against every opponent they faced.

A tournament that gathered momentum

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Spain entered the expanded 48-team tournament among the favourites, carrying the confidence of recent international success under De la Fuente. Rather than racing through the competition, they gradually built momentum, improving with each round.

In the group stage, Spain topped Group H without losing a match. They drew 0-0 with Cabo Verde, beat Saudi Arabia 4-0, then closed out the group with a 1-0 win over Uruguay.

Their knockout run began with a convincing 3-0 victory over Austria in the Round of 32 before edging Portugal 1-0 in a tightly contested Iberian derby. A 2-1 win over Belgium followed in the quarter-finals, while a composed 2-0 victory over France secured their place in the final. Against Argentina, Spain produced another disciplined display to seal the title with a 1-0 extra-time victory.

The calibre of the opposition underlined the scale of the achievement. Spain eliminated four established football powers in succession - Portugal, Belgium, France and Argentina, without abandoning the principles that had defined their campaign since the group stage.

Defence became Spain's greatest strength

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Spain's attack attracted attention throughout the tournament, but their defence became the foundation of the title-winning run. Across eight matches, Spain conceded only one goal and kept seven clean sheets.

Rather than defending deep for long periods, Spain used possession as their first line of defence. Their midfield controlled games, limiting transitions and forcing opponents into low-quality chances. When possession was lost, coordinated pressing quickly recovered the ball before attacks could develop.

Rodri's positioning shielded the defence, while the back line maintained compact distances that left little room between midfield and defence. Goalkeeper Unai Simon added security with assured handling and important saves whenever Spain's defensive structure was tested.

The emergence of Pau Cubarsi also highlighted Spain's confidence in youth. Calm in possession and composed under pressure, the young defender played with a maturity that belied his age throughout the tournament.

Possession with purpose

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Spain remained committed to controlling matches through possession, but this was not a return to the endless passing often associated with the country's previous golden generation.

Instead, De la Fuente's side used possession to dictate tempo and manipulate opponents, aiming to move rivals out of position before attacking the spaces they created.

The final against Argentina illustrated that philosophy. Spain controlled approximately 65 per cent of possession, completed more passes and registered more shots on target, restricting Argentina's attacking rhythm for long periods.

Possession became a defensive weapon as much as an attacking one, with every sustained passing sequence reducing the opponent's opportunities to counter.

Luis de la Fuente's evolution of Spain

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Much of Spain's success reflected the work of head coach Luis de la Fuente. Rather than attempting to recreate the football of the Vicente del Bosque era, he modernised Spain's identity, keeping the side technically gifted while making it more flexible, quicker in transition and more willing to attack vertically when opportunities emerged.

His trust in younger players also reshaped the national team. Rather than relying solely on established names, he built a squad capable of sustaining intensity throughout the tournament - an approach that had already delivered European Championship and UEFA Nations League success before reaching its highest point with the World Cup.

The new generation takes centre stage

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Spain's triumph reflected years of investment in player development. Lamine Yamal continued his rise as one of world football's brightest talents, stretching defences with his pace, creativity and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, forcing opponents to adjust their shape and creating space for teammates.

Pedri and Gavi provided intelligence and technical quality in midfield, while Alex Baena offered pace and directness from wide areas. Behind them, Cubarsí emerged as one of the tournament's breakthrough performers, representing the latest generation produced through Spain's emphasis on technical education, positional understanding and tactical intelligence.

Rodri's quiet dominance

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If Spain's attacking players supplied the highlights, Rodri supplied the control. His influence was often understated but consistently decisive - he protected the defence, recovered possession, dictated tempo and linked every phase of Spain's play.

His positional awareness allowed teammates greater attacking freedom while maintaining defensive balance, and his passing regularly broke opposition lines without sacrificing security in possession. Those qualities earned Rodri the tournament's Golden Ball as the competition's outstanding player.

Winning the tactical battle

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Every knockout match demanded a different solution. Portugal tested Spain's patience in a tightly contested encounter, Belgium forced them to manage transitions more carefully in the quarter-finals, and France challenged their defensive organisation in the semi-finals.

The final presented another examination against Argentina, but Spain again adapted. Rather than becoming involved in an open contest, they controlled possession, limited Argentina's attacking opportunities and remained disciplined until Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time. It was not the tournament's highest-scoring performance, but it was arguably Spain's most complete.

The numbers behind the title

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Spain completed the tournament unbeaten, winning seven matches and drawing one. They scored 14 goals while conceding only once, keeping seven clean sheets along the way.

Advanced performance metrics reinforced their dominance. Spain finished the tournament with the highest expected goals (xG) total while also ranking among the strongest defensive teams in expected goals against (xGA), highlighting their ability to consistently create high-quality chances while limiting those of their opponents.

A new chapter in Spain's football history