Preview: Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Jul 2026 21:34

Second in the Eastern Conference hosts third at Nu Stadium on Wednesday as Inter Miami welcome the Chicago Fire in gameweek 16.

The Herons had claimed four consecutive MLS wins before the World Cup-enforced hiatus, while the Fire were on a three-match winning run, setting things up for what is the biggest match of the midweek round.

Match preview

Despite winning four MLS matches in a row, Guillermo Hoyos must have been pleased by the hiatus before the 2026 World Cup.

Having fallen to a 4-3 defeat against Orlando City, the Miami giants' sequence of wins was far from convincing, with the Herons keeping just one clean sheet.

Hoyos saw his side claim several wildly exciting 4-2, 5-3 and 6-4 wins over Toronto FC, FC Cincinnati and the Philadelphia Union respectively, the latter of which saw eight goals scored in 45 minutes prior to Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul netting late on.

That win marked Miami's second home victory of the MLS season, following a four-match sequence without maximum points in front of their supporters to start the campaign.

As such, consecutive triumphs at Nu Stadium were just what the doctor ordered before the break, and the Herons now target three victories on the trot to extend their five-point lead over the Fire in the Eastern Conference.

That outcome will hinge on the Men in Red falling to a defeat in this fixture since 2024.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

While the Fire fell to a 4-1 defeat in that September loss from two years ago, they have since avoided losing in the next two matchups, including a stunning 5-3 victory when both teams last faced off in October 2025.

Now aiming to secure back-to-back wins in this fixture for the first time since securing three from September 2022 to October 2023, Gregg Berhalter's men will hope to exploit the Herons' previous defensive frailties.

Indeed, the Fire have reason to be encouraged after their away form prior to the break, having avoided a reverse on their travels in five consecutive matches.

They went into the hiatus on the back of consecutive wins over DC United and CF Montreal, scoring five in that period and conceding just one.

Now looking to improve on notching 11 points from 15 away from home, Berhalter will hope that his players pick up where they left off on their return to MLS action.

While they cannot leapfrog the Herons with a win, the Fire could lose their place in third if they drop points and the New England Revolution win at home to Toronto FC.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

D

L

W

W

W

W

Chicago Fire Major League Soccer form:

W

L

L

W

W

W

Chicago Fire form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA

While Lionel Messi and De Paul will be missing after World Cup exertions with Argentina, Tadeo Allende's knee issue is likely to keep him out.

Without Messi, who has scored 12 and assisted seven, the Herons will rely on German Berterame to deliver the goods for the hosts, aiming to add to his 10 goal involvements.

The forward is likely to start up top in the forward line alongside veteran Suarez, who seeks to add to his six MLS strikes, three of which were in that 6-4 win over the Union.

Andre Franco remains out due to a long-term knee injury, while Leonardo Barroso's condition will be assessed before the midweek clash.

Hugo Cuypers has scored 48% of the Fire's 27 league goals, highlighting the away side's reliance on the 29-year-old, whose six away strikes are more than all but Messi and Prince Owusu in MLS.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Fray, Lujan, Micael, Reguilon; Montero, Bright, Segovia; Silvetti, Berterame, Suarez

Chicago Fire possible starting lineup:

Brady; Dean, Elliott, Mbokazi, Gutman; Pineda, Saletros, Haile-Selassie; Zinckernagel, Cuypers, Bamba

We say: Inter Miami 3-3 Chicago Fire

Despite the hiatus, Wednesday's encounter has the feel of a high-scoring contest, with both sides looking to return to their pre-World Cup form.

As such, the spoils could be shared in Miami in a game that should stay open right to the end.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.