Casemiro to Inter Miami edges closer, but LA Galaxy 'hurdle' stands in way of MLS switch

By Ben Sully | 09 Jun 2026 18:47 , Last updated: 09 Jun 2026 18:51

Casemiro have reportedly reached an agreement with Inter Miami after being released by Manchester United.

The Brazil international brought the curtain down on his four-year stay at Old Trafford at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Casemiro, who will officially become a free agent at the end of the month, made 160 competitive appearances for the Red Devils, contributing 26 goals during his time with the club.

The 34-year-old was linked with a potential reunion with his former Real Madrid and Man United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

However, he has shown a willingness to move to Inter Miami, largely due to the opportunity to play alongside eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Casemiro faces LA Galaxy hurdle

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Casemiro's proposed move to the MLS Cup winners is edging closer.

The experienced midfielder has reached an agreement over 'broad terms' with the franchise co-owned by former Manchester United and England star David Beckham.

However, there are still 'logistical hurdles' that need to be solved before Casemiro can officially be unveiled as an Inter Miami player.

The fact that LA Galaxy holds Casemiro's discovery rights is one of the key problems that needs to be solved.

Inter Miami will have to agree a compensation package with their MLS rivals to clear the path for Casemiro's free transfer.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

What are MLS discovery rights?

For those unfamiliar with MLS rules, the notion that LA Galaxy have the discovery rights to a five-time Champions League winner will certainly raise an eyebrow.

However, in the MLS, each franchise is entitled to a discovery list of five players that are not under contract in the league.

The teams that have the discovery rights to a player can negotiate with the individual in question, sell the rights to another team or leave him on the list.

As the team that has secured Casemiro's discovery rights, LA Galaxy are entitled to compensation despite the fact that the experienced midfielder has never played for the club.