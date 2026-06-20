Casemiro 'agrees' deal to link up with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami following Man United exit

By Ben Sully | 20 Jun 2026 18:32 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 18:35

MLS franchise Inter Miami have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Casemiro on a free transfer.

Casemiro has been searching for a new club ever since it was announced that he would leave Man United upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Brazilian had been linked with a potential reunion with his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

However, he soon made it clear that he wants to play alongside his former Clasico rival Messi at Inter Miami.

© Imago / Sportimage

Casemiro agrees Inter Miami deal

Earlier this month, it was reported that Inter Miami needed to resolve an issue related to Los Angeles holding the player's MLS discovery rights.

However, the issue will not stop Casemiro from joining the Herons, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a verbal agreement is now in place between the two parties.

The update reiterates Casemiro's desire to play in the same team as Messi, and it is now just a matter of time until he is formally announced as an Inter Miami player.

In the meantime, the 34-year-old will continue to focus on Brazil's bid to win a sixth World Cup.

Casemiro has started both of Brazil's opening two games at the tournament, including Friday's 3-0 success against Haiti.

© Imago / Every Second Media

When could Casemiro make Inter Miami debut?

Casemiro will turn his focus to a new challenge with Inter Miami once Brazil's involvement in the 2026 World Cup comes to an end.

Inter Miami are due to resume their MLS season with a home game against Chicago Fire on July 22, just a few days after the World Cup final.

Even if Brazil do not make it to the final, it seems unlikely that Casemiro will make his debut so soon after the World Cup.

Inter Miami will face CF Montreal on July 26 and Columbus Crew on August 2 before they compete in the 2026 edition of the Leagues Cup.

Casemiro's debut date will ultimately depend on how far Brazil go in the World Cup and how much time he takes off after the tournament.