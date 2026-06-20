World Cup Gameweek 2
Spain
Jun 21, 2026 5.00pm
Atlanta Stadium
Saudi Arabia

Team News: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Spain vs. Saudi Arabia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Aflo

Spain and Saudi Arabia will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group H on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia are second in the section on one point, while Spain are third, also on one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

SPAIN VS. SAUDI ARABIA

SPAIN

Out: None

Doubtful: Victor Munoz (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, N Williams

SAUDI ARABIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Al-Amri, Al Harbi; Al Shamat, Al-Khaibari, Kanno, S Al-Dawsari; Al Buraikan, Al-Juwayr

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