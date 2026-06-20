Team News: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 20 Jun 2026 17:00 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 17:00

Spain and Saudi Arabia will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group H on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia are second in the section on one point, while Spain are third, also on one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

SPAIN

Out: None

Doubtful: Victor Munoz (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, N Williams

SAUDI ARABIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Al-Amri, Al Harbi; Al Shamat, Al-Khaibari, Kanno, S Al-Dawsari; Al Buraikan, Al-Juwayr