Team News: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Spain and Saudi Arabia will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group H on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia are second in the section on one point, while Spain are third, also on one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.
SPAIN VS. SAUDI ARABIA
SPAIN
Out: None
Doubtful: Victor Munoz (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, N Williams
SAUDI ARABIA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Al-Amri, Al Harbi; Al Shamat, Al-Khaibari, Kanno, S Al-Dawsari; Al Buraikan, Al-Juwayr