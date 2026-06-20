Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola linked with 'valuable' £17m midfielder previously of interest to Jurgen Klopp

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jun 2026 16:19

Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram has emerged as a target for Liverpool this summer, the newest report has revealed.

Andoni Iraola's squad has already been reinforced, with winger Victor Munoz making the switch to Merseyside from Osasuna earlier this week.

While more additions may need to be made in the forward line, the Reds should also look to sign players for their midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch struggled for large parts of the 2025-26 Premier League season, and starting them in the middle of the pitch next term could be detrimental to the team's chances of silverware.

Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport has claimed that Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram has once again emerged as a target for Liverpool, with the Frenchman previously linked with a move to Anfield under Jurgen Klopp in 2023 before signing for Juventus for €20m (£17.33m) in 2024.

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Khephren Thuram assessed: Does Juventus star make sense for Iraola?

Thuram is a rounded midfield talent, capable of sitting in deeper zones and contributing higher up the pitch.

The 25-year-old is not a specialist number six, but given Iraola is likely to use a double pivot, he could be an asset for the Basque man.

Thuram is physically imposing at 6ft 4in, and considering the Reds boss utilises a high-pressing system, he may help the Merseysiders win possession back in dangerous zones.

Though the Frenchman is strong without the ball, he is not an expert passer, something Liverpool have lacked in their squad since the exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold, so progressing up the pitch could still be an issue.

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Alexis Mac Allister future: More at risk than Ryan Gravenberch?

Mac Allister is the midfielder currently at Liverpool that is most at risk of seeing his minutes reduced considerably given he was unable to compete physically for the entirety of 2025-26.

Gravenberch was arguably just as poor last season, but he signed a new deal earlier this year that ties him to Anfield until 2032, hinting at the club's desire for him to be a regular starter.

The Dutchman is also only 24 - three years younger than Mac Allister - and while he has often not applied himself defensively, he is more gifted physically than his counterpart.

Gravenberch is not the perfect fit next to Thuram, and his place could come under threat if another midfielder was signed, but his future at Liverpool looks brighter than Mac Allister's.