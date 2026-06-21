Liverpool transfer news: How Elliot Anderson to Man City could trigger Curtis Jones exit

By Ben Knapton | 21 Jun 2026 07:22

Manchester City's proposed move for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson could reportedly trigger a domino effect that would see Curtis Jones leave Liverpool for Serie A.

Both the Reds and the Citizens are searching for midfield upgrades in the summer transfer window, and the latter are making the most serious play for England international Anderson.

Nottingham Forest have reportedly rejected two bids from the Sky Blues - including one in the region of £120m - but Man City are now confident of striking a deal for Anderson.

The Tricky Trees are therefore scouring the market to find a suitable successor, and Celtic's Arne Engels has been mooted as a viable replacement for the former Newcastle United youngster.

However, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta, Nottingham Forest are also looking at Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi, whose exit would free up space for Jones to move to San Siro.

How Elliot Anderson's Man City move could trigger Curtis Jones Liverpool exit

© Imago / Sportimage

Forest were linked with a deal for Frattesi in January, but nothing materialised over the winter, and the midfielder continued to play a bit-part role for Inter.

Frattesi made 33 appearances for the Nerazzurri across all competitions - providing three assists - but he started just three Serie A matches and the same number in the Champions League.

Frattesi is about to enter the final two years of his deal too, so Inter are open to selling the 26-year-old for the right price - that price being €30m (£26m).

Forest would supposedly have no qualms about paying that fee with their Anderson monies, and Inter receiving £26m for Frattesi would allow them to meet Liverpool's asking price for Jones, which is the exact same amount.

Inter's most recent bid for Jones fell short, as Liverpool rejected a €20m (£17.3m) package, but the Reds cannot demand an extortionate fee for the Englishman given he is about to enter the last year of his contract.

Would Liverpool make a mistake selling Curtis Jones?

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Ever since Trent Alexander-Arnold's acrimonious exit for Real Madrid, Jones has represented the only senior Liverpool player who came through the academy system, with the exception of departing defender Rhys Williams.

Reds fans inevitably feel a special connection with the Scouser, who proved his worth to both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, coming up with 47 goals and assists in 228 games for the club.

Jones's versatility also came in handy last season, as he operated at right-back in the final few weeks of the campaign, but he has never nailed down a consistent starting role for his boyhood club.

A new contract does not appear to be a topic of discussion either, so Liverpool are right to be considering a pure-profit sale this summer, rather than risk losing him on a free in 2027.

Should Jones depart Anfield as expected, Liverpool could move for a £17m midfielder who was previously of interest to Klopp.